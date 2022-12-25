How Does Fatty Liver Disease Affect Brain Health? Study Finds Clues





A new study reveals that when fat accumulates in the liver, it reduces oxygen to the brain and causes inflammation in brain tissue. This is important because the effects of both reduced oxygen supply to the brain and inflammation of brain tissue are known to lead to the development of severe brain disease. The study was conducted by scientists from the Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology at King’s College London and the University of Lausanne. It was conducted in collaboration with Inserm (French National Institute of Hygiene and Medicine) and the University of Poitiers, France, and was published in the Journal of Hepatology. This study examines the association between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and brain dysfunction. This was done by feeding the mouse her two different diets. Half of the mice were fed a diet containing ≤10% of their caloric intake in fat, and the other half were fed a diet containing 55% of their caloric intake in fat. The latter diet was intended to match the fat content of processed foods and sugar-sweetened beverages. Two parallel diets were continued for 16 weeks, after which a battery of tests was performed. The tests compared the effects of these diets on the body in general, and the liver and brain in particular. All mice that consumed high levels of fat were considered obese and developed NAFLD, insulin resistance and brain dysfunction. Also, the brains of NAFLD mice had reduced oxygen levels. This is because the disease affects the number and size of blood vessels in the brain, causing them to supply less oxygen to the tissues. , King’s College London explained in a press release.These mice were also more anxious and showed signs of depression. Mice on a healthy diet, on the other hand, did not develop NAFLD or insulin resistance. “This study shows that reducing the amount of sugar and fat in the diet is not only important for tackling obesity, but also protects the liver and maintains brain health, helping to reduce age-related depression and cognitive decline.” It also emphasizes that it is important for minimizing the risk of developing conditions such as schizophrenia, which makes the brain even more fragile,” lead author Anna Hajihambi, PhD, is quoted. . Check out the health tools below −

Calculate your body mass index (BMI) calculate age with age calculator

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/science/how-does-fatty-liver-disease-affect-brain-health-study-finds-clues-1571762 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

