Respiratory viruses could spike after holidays, public health experts warn
CNN
—
Concerns are growing among infectious disease and public health experts that the United States could face more respiratory infections in January.
After holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations, it’s “very likely” that the respiratory virus will spread further, said Professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and medical director of the National Infectious Diseases Foundation. said Dr. William Schaffner. , told CNN on Monday.
“These are highly contagious viruses and people generally put Covid-19 and Covid vaccination on the back burner. Hmm,” said Schaffner. “And when you’re in close contact with other people, all three viruses — flu, Covid, and even RSV — can spread from person to person. I expect to.”
At the same time, flights are being canceled nationwide, leaving families stranded at airports on vacation.
When that happens, “people have been together for so long, they’re not wearing masks, they’re tired, they’re tired, they’re stressed, and it’s a likely opportunity for people to spread the virus,” Schaffner said. , his own granddaughter added that four flights were canceled during the vacation.
“I think all of us in infectious disease and public health would recommend that while masks are not perfect, they are an extra layer of protection,” Schaffner said.
Lori Tremmell Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said some local health officials are preparing for a potential spike in respiratory illnesses following the winter holidays. said Monday.
“After the Thanksgiving holiday period and by the start of the Christmas holidays on December 21, COVID cases increased by about 58%,” Freeman wrote. 65% increase.”
Flu also spiked after Thanksgiving, with more than a third of hospitalizations and deaths from flu this season reported in the first full week of data after Thanksgiving, and the number of cases surged about as well. Did.
Current, seasonal influenza activity It remains high in the United States but continues to decline in most parts of the country, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although improved, the flu may not have peaked yet.
The CDC estimates that there have been at least 18 million illnesses, 190,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 flu deaths so far this season.
about Current status of Covid-19, the increase looks relatively moderate. Hospitalizations are up in most states, but the overall rate is only a fraction of other spikes.New hospitalizations have surged nearly 50% in the past month. Elderly hospitalizations are approaching the peak of the delta surge and increasing rapidly.
Freeman said reports after the winter holidays are expected to continue to show an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths. Fewer people are following flu vaccinations and mitigation measures like masking and social distancing.
“Air travel is also back to pre-pandemic levels, with no more restrictions on wearing masks on planes and airports. The virus can easily circulate. Same goes for buses,” Freeman said. . “Fortunately, as RSV in children has declined since its high point in early December, respiratory disease has stabilized and is no longer part of the triple threat of COVID, influenza and RSV. ”
Flu, Covid-19 and RSV may not be the only ones making people sick as health officials brace for a possible surge in respiratory viruses in the coming weeks, says the American Public Health Association. said George Benjamin, Ph.D., executive director of
“We focus on those three, but there are others, such as the common cold,” Benjamin said.
Overall, “we should expect more respiratory illnesses,” he said. “Of course, the best way to reduce risk is to fully vaccinate those who have it. It’s an infection.”
Benjamin added that washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask while traveling on vacation, and staying home when sick are also still important.
