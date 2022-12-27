Health
A cross-sectional, multicenter study of long-term COVID prevalence and risk factors
To date, only one small study has investigated the actual situation of long-term COVID or COVID-19 sequelae in the Japanese population.19, long COVID is little understood in Japan. Furthermore, to our knowledge, only a few studies have conducted large-scale global surveys of COVID-19 sequelae, and none have examined risk factors for each persistent symptom separately. The duration and severity of each persistent symptom were assessed. We identified sequelae with long-term impact on QOL.
56.1% of study participants had one or more sequelae approximately 1 year (median) post-infection at the time the questionnaire was completed. A report from Italy showed that 87.4% of infected people developed one or more sequelae two months after infection.16Similarly, reports from China suggested that 76% of infected people had some symptoms that persisted for six months after infection.18Given the longer duration of symptoms in our study compared to these studies, the slightly lower prevalence of sequelae may be plausible. If not, more than 50% of participants with mild COVID-19 still had one or more sequelae (Table 2). Moreover, the prevalence of long-term COVID was similar in the mild and severe groups, indicating that long-term COVID does not depend on initial disease severity. The distribution of symptoms differed between the acute phase and 1 year after infection. This trend was similar regardless of the severity of COVID-19. Comparing the distribution of sequelae at the time of answering the questionnaire in the mild group and the severe group as a whole, the distribution was the same. Fatigue, alopecia, concentration problems, memory problems, and insomnia persisted in more than 10% of her participants. Previous reports have observed fatigue, cough, congestion, and dyspnea in more than 30% of participants 2-3 weeks after the onset of COVID-19.15Similarly, studies conducted 4–8 weeks after the onset of COVID-19 found that fatigue, dyspnea, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression, and concentration problems were more common in intensive care units. persisted in >30% of patients, general ward17Additionally, in a study of patients six months after COVID-19 onset, fatigue was the most common persistent symptom, persisting in more than 60% of participants, and sleep disturbances and alopecia occurred in 20 of the participants. % or more persisted.18Consistent with previous studies16,twenty two,twenty threefatigue was the most common persistent symptom in our study. I have.
For the impact of each persistent symptom on QOL, a symptom severity score of 3 to 4 was considered the most influential.In both the mild and severe groups, many participants exhibited severe symptoms of alopecia, concentration problems, memory problems, insomnia, and joint pain (Supplementary Table S2 When S3). The symptoms that appeared strongly in the mild group also appeared strongly in the severe group. In the severe group, cough, expectoration, malaise, dyspnea, anorexia, hyperemia, and diarrhea affected QOL. Thus, the higher the severity of COVID-19, the greater the diversity of sequelae affecting QOL.
Moreno Perez et al.twenty two Risk factors for COVID-19 sequelae were analyzed and no significant risk factors were detected. This may be because the investigators did not consider the risk factors for each symptom individually, so we analyzed the factors associated with each persistent symptom. Persistent sputum production and dyspnea were strongly associated with COVID-19 severity (Fig. 3). Moreover, although the OR of cough was low, he was one of the most common respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 and was associated with disease severity. The more severe the COVID-19, the greater the organic damage it causes to the lungs, and severity may be strongly associated with these respiratory sequelae.Earlier research shows more severe COVID-19 is associated with reduced residual air volume and spread rate18In addition, people with dyspnea have low forced vital capacity, low forced expiratory volume per second and carbon monoxide diffusing capacity, and restricted ventilation patterns.twenty fourHigh severity, severe acute organic lung injury can result in persistent respiratory symptoms. In addition to respiratory symptoms, chest pain, sore throat, and diarrhea were closely associated with COVID-19 severity and sequelae.Links between gastrointestinal symptoms and COVID-19 may be due to impaired immune system and gut floratwenty fiveand diarrhea have been previously reported to be associated with COVID-19 severity26Patients with more severe COVID-19 may develop sequelae due to prolonged activation of the immune system and disturbance of the intestinal flora.Myocardial inflammation reported to persist for up to 71 days after COVID-19 and may be associated with long-term chest pain27It is not known if the sore throat is due to Long COVID. Therefore, further studies are needed to explain the direct causal relationship between sequelae diarrhea and sore throat and COVID-19 severity.
Consequences of fatigue, taste disturbance, olfactory disturbance, alopecia, and insomnia were not associated with COVID-19 severity.Fatigue was previously reported not to be associated with COVID-19 severity28Therefore, young people, those without underlying medical conditions, those who have been vaccinated, and those with a history of COVID-19 are at lower risk of developing serious illness, but are more likely to develop these sequelae. may experience. Therefore, it is important to prevent infection until there is a cure for her specific COVID-19 sequelae.
Regarding recovery time from symptoms of fatigue, alopecia and insomnia, it was observed that many patients (more than 50%) did not recover from their symptoms even after being infected with SARS-CoV-2 for over a year. rice field. These symptoms were independent of the severity of his COVID-19, suggesting that even mildly ill individuals may experience long-term sequelae. Therefore, attention should be paid to the sequelae of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.It is believed to be dominant in 2022, highly contagious and mild29,30,31.
Our study has some limitations. First, it was a cross-sectional study. Therefore, the time from disease onset to investigation varies among patients, who may be infected with different viral strains or variants. It was not possible to test the infectious strain of each patient.Second, selection bias may affect participants’ willingness to participate, and recall bias may be involved in the severity of sequelae symptoms.32People with longer COVID-19 are more likely to participate in surveys about the after-effects of COVID-19. Conversely, those without sequelae were likely not interested in the study and, as a result, may not have participated. Accuracy of memory and recall may also vary among participants with acute symptoms. Finally, despite new knowledge about risk factors for COVID-19 sequelae, it is difficult for him to suggest measures to prevent COVID-19 sequelae other than infection prevention and control.
In conclusion, this study revealed a high prevalence of sequelae approximately 1 year after COVID-19. The sequelae of COVID-19, such as fatigue, dysgeusia, olfactory disturbance, alopecia, and insomnia, affect the QOL of even asymptomatic or mildly ill people, and the sequelae are prolonged. Therefore, preventing COVID-19 is important even among individuals who are not at risk of serious illness.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-25398-6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US stocks fall on recession fears, Nasdaq closes at new bear market low
- Vidya Mandir student Sharvani shines in table tennis, aims for the top MYLAPORE TIMES
- CNN reporter reveals “shocking experience” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Racers make MVC debut Friday at home
- Sony’s Spectacular WH-1000MX5 ANC Headphones Hit Record Low Price (Save $120)
- Frances Caroline Garcia watches the Slam title after Christmas on a plane
- Skiers with Apple Watch may be responsible for uptick in accidental 911 calls – The Durango Herald
- 6 women’s college basketball games to watch this week
- Best US Launch Companies of 2022Ars Technica Power Ranking
- 2022 tentatively the warmest year on record for the UK
- Akanbi fights Kuti in the final
- Hunter Health encourages people to be aware of symptoms as respiratory virus cases continue through 2023