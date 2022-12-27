Health
Heart Health: Tips for Preventing Heart Attacks on Early Winter Walks
According to researchers, most heart attack It occurs early in the morning between 4am and 10am and can cause increased oxygen demand and blood pressure due to increased secretion of certain hormones such as adrenaline, norepinephrine and cortisol. Decreased levels of endothelial progenitor cells also increase the chance of a heart attack. Winter mornings can make your heart attack risk even worse. People with high risk of cold mornings, i.e. those with high blood pressure, Diabetes mellitus Or lung problems. Experts say these people should avoid morning exercise and early morning walks, and should cover their ears, chest, legs and head well even if they go for a walk in the morning. Also read: Man watching Avatar 2 dies of heart attack on what cardiologists did wrong)
“We all know that heart attacks happen when you wake up early in the morning or in cold weather. It also makes your risk of heart attack even worse. People at higher risk, i.e. people with a family history of heart disease. are all at increased risk of heart attack, and people with blood pressure, diabetes, or other pulmonary problems are not advised to go for an early morning winter walk (or workout),” says Cardiothoracic and Vascular said Dr. Udgeath Dhir, Director and Chief of Surgery (CTVS). , Fortis Memorial Research Institute in a telephone conversation with HT Digital.
Why early winter walks increase heart attack risk
“During the winter, your body is already trying to increase its metabolism to maintain body temperature. Your body is already in a hyperactive state. There is a need to cover our extremities which means head, ears, hands and toes.The chest area should be warm enough and do not start any exercise without warming up.Warming up is the most important and in winter If we are not exercising without a proper warm-up, or if we are at high risk, we could have a heart attack or stroke in the winter,” says Dr. Dhir.
“Winter mornings increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Blood pressure is inversely proportional to winter. Cold weather increases pressure, which causes the heart to beat faster and requires more blood to pump.” We can’t do anything about the climate, so taking precautions is the best way to tackle the problem,” said Manzinder, vice president of cardiology at Palas Hospital in Gurugram. Dr Sandu said.
Pollution and cold can be a deadly combination
“In the current scenario we have smog because of pollution and winter. It puts an extra load on the heart.It can cause problems in patients with lung problems such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, smokers and certain sensitive people, and can lead to heart failure. There are. These people can avoid early morning walks in winter.
best time for winter walks
“The ideal time is not early morning or late at night. Exercise is important to us, but we need to get the most out of it. Older people and those at high risk should avoid early morning walks. With a little sun outside, they can go for a walk or in the evening. It’s part of it. Try to be stress-free. That’s the most important thing, says Dr. Deal.
Tips to avoid a heart attack early in the morning in winter
Below are the precautions Dr. Sandu raised.
– Check your blood pressure regularly and contact your local healthcare provider as soon as you notice any symptoms.
– Stay warm and don’t go out when the temperature is extremely cold. Avoid walking, especially early in the morning.
– Maintaining regular indoor physical activity and a healthy diet can help maintain blood pressure and combat winter problems.
– Don’t try too hard. Heart attack, heart failure, and fatal consequences can result.
– Avoid fatty, fried, and sweet foods that are high in cholesterol.
– If you have a pre-existing medical condition, monitor closely and maintain treatment or medication.
– Avoid OTC pills and self-medication habits.
– Avoid smoking and drinking.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/heart-health-tips-to-prevent-heart-attack-during-early-morning-walk-in-winters-101672133947812.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gillco International School Student Shines at State Level Table Tennis Tournament
- New US border statistics show how many migrants rely on Title 42
- WBB Closest Non-Conference Action Friday at Home Against Chicago State
- Phoenix opens CAA Play in Drexel on Thursday
- New chapter in US-China competition after COVID isolation
- Hokies dive into ACC game, travel to Clemson Thursday night
- Blue Jackets assign Jake Christiansen, think Emil Bemstrom
- Ukrainian forces are “closed” in the strategic city of Kreminna
- East Carolina tabbed as 2023 AAC Baseball Preseason Favorite
- This Shameless Apple Watch Ultra Clone Is Just Seeking Lawsuits
- LG Unveils New Flat Smartphone Camera Module at CES
- Weight Loss Drugs: As Market Soars, Diabetics Pay the Price