Heart Health: Tips for Preventing Heart Attacks on Early Winter Walks

According to researchers, most heart attack It occurs early in the morning between 4am and 10am and can cause increased oxygen demand and blood pressure due to increased secretion of certain hormones such as adrenaline, norepinephrine and cortisol. Decreased levels of endothelial progenitor cells also increase the chance of a heart attack. Winter mornings can make your heart attack risk even worse. People with high risk of cold mornings, i.e. those with high blood pressure, Diabetes mellitus Or lung problems. Experts say these people should avoid morning exercise and early morning walks, and should cover their ears, chest, legs and head well even if they go for a walk in the morning. Also read: Man watching Avatar 2 dies of heart attack on what cardiologists did wrong)

“We all know that heart attacks happen when you wake up early in the morning or in cold weather. It also makes your risk of heart attack even worse. People at higher risk, i.e. people with a family history of heart disease. are all at increased risk of heart attack, and people with blood pressure, diabetes, or other pulmonary problems are not advised to go for an early morning winter walk (or workout),” says Cardiothoracic and Vascular said Dr. Udgeath Dhir, Director and Chief of Surgery (CTVS). , Fortis Memorial Research Institute in a telephone conversation with HT Digital.

Why early winter walks increase heart attack risk

“During the winter, your body is already trying to increase its metabolism to maintain body temperature. Your body is already in a hyperactive state. There is a need to cover our extremities which means head, ears, hands and toes.The chest area should be warm enough and do not start any exercise without warming up.Warming up is the most important and in winter If we are not exercising without a proper warm-up, or if we are at high risk, we could have a heart attack or stroke in the winter,” says Dr. Dhir.

“Winter mornings increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Blood pressure is inversely proportional to winter. Cold weather increases pressure, which causes the heart to beat faster and requires more blood to pump.” We can’t do anything about the climate, so taking precautions is the best way to tackle the problem,” said Manzinder, vice president of cardiology at Palas Hospital in Gurugram. Dr Sandu said.

Pollution and cold can be a deadly combination

“In the current scenario we have smog because of pollution and winter. It puts an extra load on the heart.It can cause problems in patients with lung problems such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, smokers and certain sensitive people, and can lead to heart failure. There are. These people can avoid early morning walks in winter.

best time for winter walks

“The ideal time is not early morning or late at night. Exercise is important to us, but we need to get the most out of it. Older people and those at high risk should avoid early morning walks. With a little sun outside, they can go for a walk or in the evening. It’s part of it. Try to be stress-free. That’s the most important thing, says Dr. Deal.

Tips to avoid a heart attack early in the morning in winter

Below are the precautions Dr. Sandu raised.

– Check your blood pressure regularly and contact your local healthcare provider as soon as you notice any symptoms.

– Stay warm and don’t go out when the temperature is extremely cold. Avoid walking, especially early in the morning.

– Maintaining regular indoor physical activity and a healthy diet can help maintain blood pressure and combat winter problems.

– Don’t try too hard. Heart attack, heart failure, and fatal consequences can result.

– Avoid fatty, fried, and sweet foods that are high in cholesterol.

– If you have a pre-existing medical condition, monitor closely and maintain treatment or medication.

– Avoid OTC pills and self-medication habits.

– Avoid smoking and drinking.

