How the brain integrates remote fear memories





A new mouse study by scientists at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) shows that remote fear memories formed in the distant past are permanently stored in connections between memory neurons in the prefrontal cortex or PFC. . Their findings provide insights and may lead to new treatments for people living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Their researchNeocortical synaptic engrams for remote contextual memoryis published in Nature Neuroscience. “It is the memory circuits in the prefrontal cortex that are progressively strengthened after a traumatic event, and this strengthening plays an important role in how fear memories mature into a stable form in the cerebral cortex and are permanently stored. ,” said Junhyung Cho, M.D., an associate. Professor of Molecular, Cellular and Systems Biology at UCR who led this research. “Using a similar mechanism, other non-fear remote memories can also be stored permanently in the PFC.” “Although the initial encoding of contextual memories involves strengthening hippocampal circuits, these memories gradually mature into a stable form in the neocortex and become less dependent on the hippocampus,” the researchers said. writing. “It has been proposed that long-term storage of contextual memory may involve persistent synaptic alterations in neocortical circuits, but synaptic substrates for remote contextual memory have been elusive. Here, consolidation of remote contextual fear memory in mice correlates with progressive strengthening of excitatory connections between PFC engram neurons that are activated during learning and reactivated during remote memory retrieval, demonstrating the importance of remote memory. Annihilation indicates weakening of those synapses.” Researchers have focused on the PFC, a part of the cerebral cortex that is involved in the consolidation of remote memories in previous studies. “We found that a small group of nerve cells or neurons within the PFC, called memory neurons, were activated during the initial traumatic event and reactivated during remote fear memory recall,” Cho said. “Selective inhibition of these memory neurons in the PFC rendered mice unable to recall recent fear memories but not distant fear memories. suggests an important role for The researchers found that connections (synapses) between memory neurons in the PFC, called prefrontal memory circuits, gradually strengthened over time after fear learning, and that such reinforcement helped the PFC perpetuate distant fear memories. We have shown that it helps to save The researchers repeatedly exposed mice to the same fear anticipatory context, but without the aversive stimulus. As a result, the fear response to context was reduced. “Interestingly, extinction of remote fear memory undermined prefrontal memory circuits that had previously been strengthened to store remote fear memories,” Cho said. “Additionally, other manipulations that interfered with the strengthening of the PFC memory circuit also interfered with remote fear memory recall.” Cho explained that dysregulation of fear memory consolidation may lead to chronic maladaptive fear in PTSD. “Given that people with PTSD suffer from fear memories formed in the distant past, our study provides important insights in developing therapeutic strategies to control chronic fear in people with PTSD.” Offers. Looking to the future, researchers plan to selectively weaken prefrontal memory circuits and examine whether this manipulation suppresses recall of remote fear memories. “We hope that these results will contribute to the development of more effective interventions for PTSD and other fear-related disorders,” Cho said.

