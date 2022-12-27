Should we be very afraid of the long Covid-19? A recent study may have good news





Are long-term fears of Covid-19 or post-Covid exaggerated? It shows exactly that.

New Delhi

Nearly three years after the pandemic, scientists are still trying to figure out why some people contract COVID-19 and how a small minority, including three women, show persistent symptoms.

Mayank Mishra : Are Covid-19 or Post-Covid Fears Exaggerated? Now, two recent reports confirm yet another survey previously conducted by the Office for National Statistics, and all three do just that. Analyzing the report Wall Street Journal column “Public health officials have greatly exaggerated the long Covid,” he said. A column authored by Dr. Marty Makari, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, claims: He who long calls these cases Covid is the medicalization of normal life. ” Post-Covid symptoms similar to other respiratory infections A study of 1,000 adults with respiratory infections, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that 39.6% of those who tested positive for Covid-19 reported adverse symptoms at 3-month follow-up while the proportion of such cases was much higher at 53.5% among those who tested negative for Covid-19. Of the 1,000 adults, 722 had Covid-19 and 278 had other respiratory infections. Of those, she was 41% in her 18-34 year old group and 66% female. Also read | Should India worry about the BF.7 Covid variant? This study concluded that “Compared with participants in the Covid-19-negative group, participants in the Covid-19-positive group scored poorly on physical function, fatigue, and social participation from baseline to 3-month follow-up. The improvement in coordination was excellent.” ” Baseline here refers to the early stages of infection. A Lancet report based on a sample size of 5,086 children aged 11 to 17 yielded similar results. The study is based on responses from 2,909 SARS-COV-2 positive and 2,177 SARS-COV-2 negative individuals. None of the respondents required hospitalization. The study concluded that “the prevalence of reported adverse symptoms during a positive PCR test decreased over the 12-month period. Reported adverse symptoms, caused by multiple factors.” In other words, the symptoms Covid has long touted could be due to many other factors, not just Covid infection. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines long-term Covid as: Most people with Covid-19 recover within days to weeks after being infected…. Anyone who gets infected can experience a post-Covid condition. A blanket definition leaves no room for ambiguity and only adds to the fears associated with Covid infections. Also read | Long Covid: Could a single virus or fat cells play a role? Symptoms unlikely to persist after recovery A previous study by the UK Office for National Statistics that tracked Covid cases in the UK from 26 April 2020 to 1 August 2021 found that 3% of Covid-19 study participants had ’12 common was shown to have experienced any of the symptoms. A continuous period of at least 12 weeks after infection. ” By the way, this is the time when the virus was stronger and the incidence of acute illness was very high. Yet, only 3% of Covid-infected patients reported long-lasting symptoms. Based on a growing body of evidence, a Wall Street Journal column concludes: ” release date: December 27, 2022

