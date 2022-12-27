Common cold symptoms, treatments, and how long you’ve been infected





If you didn’t know by the cacophony of sniffles and coughs in public, the cold season is in full swing. As mitigation measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have reduced transmission of other respiratory viruses, RSV, flu and COVID cases surgePlus Lack over-the-counter pain relievers for children. When sick, health experts say it’s important to stay home and rest so your body can recover and prevent the virus from spreading to others. However, some cold symptoms can last for weeks. So how do you know when it’s the right time to return to your normal routine? Here’s what the experts said. Read this: Describes the early rush of winter sickness — and whether it will last Cold symptoms: Do you have a cold and a fever? Dr. Joseph Habaza, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the Cleveland Clinic, says fevers are not common with colds, but they can occur. Typical cold symptoms are: runny or stuffy nose

cough

sore throat

mild headache

sneeze How long do colds last? How long is it contagious? Dr. Maria Eugenia Petrini, medical director of the clinical integration network at Nemours Children’s Health, said cold symptoms can last seven to 10 days, with the first four to five days being the most contagious. I’m here. Can you catch a cold from the cold? “You’ll catch a cold if you don’t bundle up!” This is an age-old expression said to children by parents who refuse to wear winter jackets. I was. Researchers at Northeastern University studied nasal samples and found that the nasal immune mechanisms work differently at different temperatures: Under normal body temperature conditions, the nose normally expands extracellular vesicles that bind and block viruses from entering the body.

Researchers found that just a 5 degree drop in temperature reduced immune activity by 50%. “Our research is focused on prevention, early exposure, and ways to increase protection,” said lead author Mansur Amiji, professor of pharmacy at Northeastern University. how to cure a cold Unlike bacterial infections, antibiotics have no effect on respiratory viruses. So the best thing to do is drink plenty of fluids and rest as the virus progresses, Petrini said. Many Americans rely on pain relievers to relieve cold symptoms, Lack of over-the-counter medicines for children Panicked some parents. But health experts say there are ways to treat a cold at home without drugs. drink lots of water : Yes, it comes with chicken noodle soup. Clear liquids such as water are best, but experts also recommend warm apple juice or lemonade for young children.

: Yes, it comes with chicken noodle soup. Clear liquids such as water are best, but experts also recommend warm apple juice or lemonade for young children. Stay comfortable: If you have a fever, wear loose clothing or take a lukewarm shower or bath. Avoid cold water baths as they can cause shivering and an increase in body temperature.

If you have a fever, wear loose clothing or take a lukewarm shower or bath. Avoid cold water baths as they can cause shivering and an increase in body temperature. congestion? turn on the humidifier

turn on the humidifier Get plenty of rest. What causes colds to get worse? Anything that weakens the body’s immune system can keep you from getting faster and better, health experts say. . “You can prolong recovery if you don’t give it extra time to recover,” Petrini said. When can I return to normal life after a cold? Health experts advise people to stay home while sick to prevent spreading the virus in public. “People think they can carry on with their daily lives. But if they catch a cold, they are going through a contagious viral process,” Petrini said. “Stay home when you don’t feel well.” That is the right thing to do for yourself and for others.” However, even if you still have cold symptoms, you should be able to return to your normal routine after a week or two. Gym: “Don’t start in earnest, come back gradually,” said Petrini. “Instead of taking a full class, take a half class to test the waters and see how your body responds to its exercises and demands.”

“Don’t start in earnest, come back gradually,” said Petrini. “Instead of taking a full class, take a half class to test the waters and see how your body responds to its exercises and demands.” office: “We always tell our children to go back to school…they need to be fever-free for 24 hours and feel better,” Petrini said. Feeling too tired. Deeper Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT. Health and patient safety coverage on USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2022/12/27/common-cold-symptoms-advice/10843008002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos