Unlocking the ancestry of cancer — ScienceDaily





Could knowing where one’s ancestry come from be the key to better cancer care? Maybe, but where does that key fit? How can we trace the ancestral roots of cancer to modern solutions? It could be deep in databases and hospital archives.

Krasnitz and CSHL postdoctoral fellow Pascal Belleau are working to uncover the genealogical links between cancer and race or ethnicity. They have developed new software that accurately infers continental ancestry from tumor DNA and RNA. Their research may also help clinicians develop new strategies for early detection and personalized treatment of cancer. “Why do different races and ethnicities have different incidence rates for different types of cancer?” Krasnitz says. “They have all sorts of social and environmental factors, such as different habits, living conditions, and exposures. But there may also be a genetic component.” Krasnitz’s team trained a software tool using hybrid DNA profiles. They generated these profiles from cancerous and unrelated cancer-free genomes with a known background. We then tested the performance of the software on pancreatic, ovarian, breast, and blood cancer specimens from patients of known ancestry. The team found that the software matched the hybrid profile to the continental population with over 95% of his accuracy. “We have a great model to build on,” says Krasnitz. “But very few people come from a single ancestry. We are all mixed to some degree. We are working to reveal the mixture and achieve more regional specificity.” How specific? Think West Africa instead of East Africa for now. Krasnitz and Belleau recently participated in a colorectal cancer study in collaboration with Northwell Health and SUNY Downstate Medical Center. This study will allow us to look at how colorectal cancer alters genes in different ways, depending on the specific race or ethnicity. They hope to further refine the software so that it can infer the ancestry of not just the entire genome, but every individual sequence within it. “The ability to identify more localized ancestry that is predisposed to various cancers and other progressive diseases will help identify specific parts of the genome responsible and target them for therapy. It’s possible,” Belleau said. Now a simple DNA swab can tell you where you came from and which disease you inherited. In the future, it may also provide means to defeat them.

Story source: material provided by Cold Spring Harbor LaboratoryOriginal by Nick Wurm. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/12/221227101327.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos