FDA grants expedited review of marketed overdose drugs





Along: Julia Muller, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire Post: December 27, 2022 / 7:31 AM PST Has been updated: December 27, 2022 / 7:31 AM PST

(The Hill) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is speeding up its review of new over-the-counter opioid overdose antagonists. Non-profit pharmaceutical company Harm Reduction Therapeutics said on Monday: release The FDA granted priority review to a new drug application for RiVive, a naloxone nasal spray for emergency overdose treatment. Naloxone is a drug given to reverse the effects of a suspected opioid overdose.With brand names like Narcan, Naloxone is usually available It is sold behind the counter without a prescription. According to Michael Hufford, co-founder and CEO of Harm Reduction Therapeutics, drug filing progress shows that “the public health landscape is beginning to evolve” and low-cost over-the-counter drugs “hopefully become a reality.” It indicates that it is set to be a thing. However, it will still be some time before the FDA calls RiVive and an approval decision is expected by the end of April 2023. Hoping for a green light from the agency, the nonprofit says it has signed a commercial supply agreement and is preparing to launch the drug in the United States in 2024. FDA also earlier this month Grant of priority review Narcan’s maker, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., plans to approve a two-dose naloxone nasal spray in March 2023. researchers and pharmaceutical companies push As the country deals with the growing opioid epidemic, medicines will be accessible without a prescription and without talking to the pharmacist behind the counter. Opioids are the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the United States. According to the CDC. News of the latest push to fast track approval first reported By The Wall Street Journal.



close modal



suggest a fix suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/nexstar-media-wire/fda-grants-fast-track-review-for-over-the-counter-overdose-drug/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos