Last Word: Can You Actually “Boost” Your Immune System?

The immune system is a network of cells, tissues, and organs that help the body fight infections, diseases, and illnesses. It works to recognize and protect against these foreign intruders that could make you sick.

When the immune system is functioning properly, it can stop or fight off potentially harmful bacteria and foreign cells. Cleveland ClinicSo it makes sense that you would want to know how to keep your immune system in top shape.

But is there anything you can do to boost your immune system? Or is it just a concept created to sell wellness products like packaged foods, beverages and supplements?

Claims to boost the immune system

You’ve probably seen advertisements for supplements and others that claim their ingredients boost the immune system. You might be tempted to accept a claim of sorts. Get sick or recover faster from illness.

“The concept of boosting or strengthening the immune system is problematic because it highlights the idea that immunity is like a muscle that can be strengthened and trained with supplements,” he says. Christine KingsleyAdvanced Practice Registered Nurse and Director of Health and Wellness, Lung Institute, Manchester, Connecticut.

Scientific research on a healthy immune system

This belief that it can strengthen the immune system is the main reason people use dietary supplements. researchbut some marketing claims can be misleading.

“The immune system is such a complex and tightly regulated system that it is difficult for any particular supplement or food to have a significant effect on ‘boosting’ the immune system. Dr. Megan Meyer, a science communication consultant based in Durham, North Carolina. She also explains that an overactive immune system shouldn’t be the target.

The immune system is made up of several different elements, each of which plays a role in protecting the body from harmful invaders that cause disease and damage. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the main parts of the immune system are:

white blood cells

lymph node

spleen

tonsils and adenoids

thymus

bone marrow

skin and mucus film

Stomach

We want this system to work well, but we don’t necessarily need to “boost” it. Also, there is no evidence proving that any particular action or nutrient can boost the immune system.Kingsley says he prefers to use the term boosting the immune system. This is more in line with what we currently know. How nutrition and healthy habits affect various systems in the body, including immunity.

of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) When Cleveland Clinic To help your immune system function, we recommend the following tips:

top nutrients for immunity

“There are some micro and macro nutrients that can support immune health,” says Mayer.

zinc It is a nutrient found in the body that helps the immune system and metabolic function, according to. mayo clinicIf you’re getting enough zinc from your diet, you usually don’t need a supplement.but there is some research Zinc supplements may help with the common cold and pneumoniaMeyer recommends taking a zinc supplement or using zinc lozenges at the first sign of a cold. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine Avoid intranasal zinc, which is associated with loss of sense of smell.

Vitamin Dis obtained by the body through food and direct sunlight exposure and also plays a role in immune system function. 1 study explored the potential Benefits of Vitamin D Supplying U.S. Veterans to Reduce Infection and Mortality from COVID-19. Researchers Vitamin D Reduce the severity of infection and the spread of COVID-19. Study participants with low vitamin D levels benefited more from the supplement than participants who had high vitamin D levels before taking the supplement.

omega 3 fatty acidsAlso known as healthy fat. Cleveland ClinicMeyer says omega-3s may also help support immune health. 1 review Suggests Omega-3 Supplementation May Reduce Risk COVID-19 infection and shorten the duration of symptoms.

Sleep, or sleep deprivation, can also affect immune function. Lack of sleep has been shown to decrease key immune cells, increase inflammation, and increase the risk of infection, says Meyer. research supports this idea. So, if you’re not getting enough consistent, high-quality sleep, you can help your body’s immune system function better by aiming to improve your sleep habits.

A Final Word About Whether You Can Boost Your Immune System

Healthy physical and mental habits and certain nutrients help the immune system work, but they don’t necessarily boost it. That’s not a bad thing.

Kingsley says the goal should be to give the body the fuel it needs to maintain immune system function by meeting nutritional requirements. vitamin deficiency This is because the body discards excess vitamins and minerals as waste products.

“Proven Foods — Think a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and unsaturated fats. [and] Oils — they’ll be your best bet for keeping your immune system healthy,” says Meyer.