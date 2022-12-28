Overdose prevention drug naloxone may be soon available over the counter





Naloxone, a drug used to ameliorate overdose caused by opioid use, may soon be available in the United States without a prescription. Harm Reduction Therapeutics, a non-profit pharmaceutical company, has developed a nasal spray that delivers naloxone. it was branded Revive.company Announced on December 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is moving quickly through the approval process for RiVive, making it available over-the-counter at a low cost to everyone. Naloxone works by binding to opioid receptors in the brain and reversing the effects of opioids. important mitigation measures in the fight to curb opioid epidemic in the United States and elsewhere. The FDA itself, along with public health experts, has long supported naloxone over-the-counter marketing and plans to complete priority review by late April 2023. An effective antidote for opioid overdose Naloxone was first approved in the United States in 1971. It is a highly effective drug, reversing nearly 99% of all opioid overdoses.but i t is up to here No significant risk of misuse or serious side effects, but a prescription is required in the US. This drug can cause opioid withdrawal symptoms, But its emergency use saves lives. The patient should then be placed under the care of a healthcare provider. Friends and family members of opioid users, and anyone who may live or work in areas where opioid misuse is common, are advised to carry naloxone. experiment in another country The over-the-counter availability of naloxone, especially coupled with its management and training in recognizing signs of opioid overdose, indicates that it can significantly reduce fatal overdoses.2019 study Now we know that fatal opioid overdoses can occur if naloxone becomes widely available and affordable. drop more than 20%. To facilitate access to medicines, most states (42 as well as Washington, DC) have made medicines available in pharmacies without a prescription. standing order From doctors to enable pharmacists to provide medicines without a prescription. However, most pharmacists are unaware of this provision, making over-the-counter approval an essential next step in making the drug easily available across the country. RiVive will be low cost or free ReVive has another important advantage besides its availability. It’s the price. Naloxone is manufactured by Pfizer under the brand name Narcan. the price range From about $60 for injections to over $160 for nasal drops. 2021, shortage pushed up the price Additionally, it makes it difficult for nonprofits to procure Narcan. RiVive is expected to be much cheaper.The manufacturer, Harm Reduction Therapeutics, was founded in 2017 as a non-profit organization with the goal of making this drug available. low price or freeAs such, keeping prices as low as possible is at the core of its mission. As expected, Harm Reduction Therapeutics said it plans to make RiVive available for purchase starting in 2024, if the FDA approves the application.

