



Dec 27, 2022 — If you have severe high blood pressure, drinking two or more cups of coffee a day doubles your risk of dying from heart disease, a new Japanese study suggests. Previous studies have found that coffee consumption may reduce hypertension and the risk of death, but those studies did not distinguish between people with different levels of hypertension, the study authors said. Yes, said Masayuki Teramoto, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of Tokyo. San Francisco California. “The harmful effects of caffeine may outweigh its protective effects in people with severe hypertension and increase the risk of death,” said Teramoto. The study also looked at green tea consumption and found no association with heart disease mortality at any blood pressure level. for research, It was published December 21st journalAmerican Heart Association, Researchers analyzed the blood pressure levels and coffee and green tea consumption of 18,609 Japanese between the ages of 40 and 75. 65% were women. Blood pressure was classified as: Optimal and normal (less than 130/85)

High Normal (130-139/85-89)

Grade 1 hypertension (140-159/90-99)

Grade 2 (160-179/100-109)

Grade 3 (180/110 and above) Grades 2 and 3 were considered ‘severe’ hypertension. Coffee consumption was categorized as occasional or never, less than 1 cup, 1 cup, and 2 or more cups per day. For green tea consumption, the categories were sometimes or never, less than 1 cup, 1-2 cups, 3-4 cups, 5-6 cups, and 7 or more cups in his day. A total of 842 cardiac deaths occurred during approximately 19 years of follow-up. Coffee consumption was associated with increased heart risk only in those who entered the study with severe hypertension (grade 2 or 3). Drinking coffee doubled the risk of dying from heart disease. Green tea consumption was not associated with an increased risk of death from heart disease at any blood pressure level.

Teramoto said more studies in different populations are needed to confirm the findings. avoid additives Christopher Gardner, M.D., of the American Heart Association Nutrition Committee, said the study is unique in that it looked at the risks associated with coffee and tea consumption separately at different blood pressure ranges. Many categories in this study of tea consumption created very small subgroups for analysis. belonged. The small subgroup also limited researchers’ ability to accurately calculate the effects of coffee or green tea on any blood pressure level. Additionally, Gardner says researchers haven’t looked at what people put in their coffee or tea. “Both black coffee and mocha frappa cappuccino may qualify as ‘coffee’, but the latter is a carrier of sugar and saturated fat. Green tea and boba/bubble tea are similar in that both qualify as “tea,” but the latter is a tea-flavored drink with added sugar, dairy, and other additives. Even if you don’t have high blood pressure, or even if you have mild hypertension, you should know that you shouldn’t casually increase your consumption of beverages like coffee and tea. says Gardner. And if you have severe high blood pressure, limit your coffee consumption to less than two cups a day until more research is done, advises Gardner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/hypertension-high-blood-pressure/news/20221227/very-high-blood-pressure-limit-coffee-study

