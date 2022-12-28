Can intermittent fasting help improve diabetes? New study reveals





Diabetes is a lifelong disease with high blood sugar and insulin resistance as its main symptoms. Diabetes, also known as the ‘silent killer’, is a condition that affects millions of people worldwide. In 2021 alone, approximately 537 million people worldwide will have diabetes. Fortunately, diabetes can be managed with proper diet and lifestyle changes. One of the most popular diets these days is intermittent fasting (IF). Could this diet also have a big impact on diabetes recovery? A new study by Chinese researchers reveals there may be a link between the two. This study will be completed on December 14, 2022 Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & MetabolismResearchers conducted a study of 72 participants aged 38 to 72 years. Their body mass index (BMI) ranged from 19 to 30 and the group was predominantly male. Participants were asked to fast (IF) for 3 months, followed by a 3-month follow-up. According to the results of the study, 47.2% of her participants achieved diabetes remission. In short, I was able to reverse my diabetes. The average weight of the group also she lost 5.93 kg, and one of her in the group did not require diabetes medication. (Please also read: Diabetes Diet Tips: 5 Herbs and Spices to Help Manage Blood Sugar) Diet plays an important role in managing diabetes. Photo: iStock What is intermittent fasting?About the IF Diet for Diabetics Intermittent fasting (IF) is basically a diet where you tweak your meal timings so that the fasting period is longer than the eating period. So you can eat according to a set pattern within a limited time frame, giving your body time to digest, rejuvenate and burn calories without piling on excess food. Clinical nutritionist Rupali Dutta says, “There is a lot of scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of healthy foods. intermittent fastingIn terms of achieving both early weight loss and sustained weight loss, she added, this diet is useful and not harmful to us.It causes problems with your metabolism,” she says. . (Please also read: Diabetes Diet: 7 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes in 15 Minutes or Less) Intermittent fasting requires very strict timing of meals. Photo: iStock As for intermittent fasting in diabetics, this study has already proven its role in reversing the condition. excess insulin in blood. “ How long does intermittent fasting take to bring blood sugar down? Experts generally recommend sticking with the diet for at least three months to see its effects. Even the study above used three months as a time frame to study the effects of intermittent fasting on people with diabetes. , nutritionist before making major changes to your diet. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a professional or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information. Featured video of the day Best Pakoda Recipe | Easy recipe from NDTV Food

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://food.ndtv.com/health/can-intermittent-fasting-help-reverse-diabetes-new-research-reveals-3642411 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos