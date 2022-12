New blood test developed to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease

Voices Dispatches Sign up for the full digest of all the best opinions of the week by email Sign up for our free weekly Voices newsletter Scientists have developed a new test to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease. blood sampleadvances that may lead to better risk prediction of neurological conditions. Diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease now requires “expensive” and time-consuming neuroimaging, say researchers, including those from the University of Pittsburgh in the United States. To diagnose a patient’s condition, clinicians follow guidelines that require detecting the presence of three distinct components of the condition’s pathology: amyloid plaques, tau tangles, and neurodegeneration in the brain. Clinicians look for signs of these diseases through neuroimaging or analysis of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples. “Even in the United States, many patients do not have access to MRI or PET scanners. Accessibility is a major issue,” said senior author of the study, Thomas Karikari, in a statement. A new study released Tuesday found that journal brain, Scientists have attempted to develop diagnostic tools using biomarkers in blood samples. It can be collected in a minimally invasive manner compared to CSF. The most important utility of blood biomarkers is to make people’s lives better and to improve clinical reliability and risk prediction in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease. Current hematological diagnostic methods can accurately detect plasma amyloid plaques and certain tau abnormalities, but the biggest hurdle is the difficulty of detecting brain-specific markers, which are not found elsewhere in the body. Immune to the potentially misleading contaminants produced. By way of example, not only Alzheimer’s disease, but also Parkinson’s disease and other dementias have elevated blood levels of neurofilament light, a protein marker of nerve cell damage, to distinguish Alzheimer’s from other neurodegenerative diseases. , they say, the detection becomes less useful. conditions. In the latest study, researchers have developed a new technique to selectively detect brain-derived (BD) tau while avoiding free-floating ‘big tau’ proteins produced by cells outside the brain. To accomplish this, they designed a special antibody that selectively binds to BD-tau, making it readily detectable in the blood. The levels of BD-tau detected in blood samples from Alzheimer’s patients in the study were consistent with levels of tau in the CSF and “positively distinguished” Alzheimer’s from other neurodegenerative diseases, scientists said. I’m here. “Blood tests are cheaper, safer, easier to administer, and can improve clinical confidence in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease and selecting participants for clinical trials and disease monitoring,” said Dr. Karikari. said. In further studies, scientists plan to conduct large-scale clinical validation of blood BD-tau in a wide range of research groups, including those recruiting participants from various racial and ethnic backgrounds. . The researchers also hope to test the method in people suffering from different stages of amnesia in future studies.

