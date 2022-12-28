Why coffee and high blood pressure are incompatible

Drinking two or more cups of coffee each day roughly doubles your risk of premature death. cardiovascular disease a person with severe high blood pressuresuggests a new study.

A cup of coffee a day does not appear to carry this risk, nor does green tea. Research results published in American Heart Association Journal.

“These findings may support the claim that people with severe hypertension should avoid excessive coffee consumption. statementDr. Iso is director of the Institute for Global Health Policy at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo, he said.

“To our knowledge, this is the first study to find an association between drinking two or more cups of coffee per day and mortality from cardiovascular disease in people with severe hypertension,” Iso said. says.

Coffee may protect heart health, but probably not in people with severe high blood pressure

Several Research so far A daily cup of coffee has been associated with a lower risk of so-called “cardiac events” and death from cardiovascular disease in heart attack survivors. Iso and his team hoped that people with severe hypertension would benefit from drinking coffee.

It wasn’t. “People with severe hypertension are more susceptible to caffeine, so the harmful effects of caffeine may outweigh its protective effects and increase the risk of death.”

What is hypertension/severe hypertension?

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, occurs when the force of blood pushing against the walls of blood vessels is consistently too high, making it harder for the heart to pump blood. American Heart Association.

Blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). A blood pressure reading is given as two values. The first is the pressure when the heart is beating (systolic) and the second is the pressure when the heart is relaxing (diastolic).

Current guidelines from American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology Classify hypertension if the blood pressure reading is 130/80 mmHg or higher. In the United States, a blood pressure of at least 140/90 is considered serious and a blood pressure of at least 180/120 is considered a medical emergency. mayo clinic.

In a new study that followed more than 18,000 Japanese adults for about 20 years, scientists defined severe hypertension as blood pressure of at least 160/100 mmHg.

Heavy coffee drinkers had other cardiovascular risk factors

One of the limitations of this study is that the highest coffee consumers may have some risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease and dying, such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and low vegetable intake. is high.

A limitation of another study was that the total number of deaths from cardiovascular disease, and the subset of these deaths in participants with severe hypertension, was too small to draw broad conclusions about the potential benefits or harms of coffee. is not possible.

A third drawback was that researchers relied on study participants to accurately recall and report their coffee and tea intake.

Sugar and saturated fat in coffee may be the problem

Another limitation of this study is that scientists lacked data on how people prepared these beverages. So scientists didn’t know if people added sugar or cream to their drinks, or if they drank black coffee or plain green tea.

“Both black coffee and mocha frappa crap puccino may qualify as coffee, but the latter is sugar and saturated fat say delivery vehicle Dr. Christopher GardnerA nutritional scientist and professor of medicine at Stanford University in California, he was not involved in this study.

Similarly, “green tea and boba or tapioca tea are similar in that they both qualify as teas, but the latter is more Tea-flavored beverages with added sugar, dairy products, and other additivesadds Dr. Gardner.

Coffee and Severe Hypertension Essentials

“The simple conclusion is that if you have severe hypertension and enjoy coffee, consider limiting your consumption to one cup a day,” says Gardner.

The study did not conclude that people should cut coffee outright, he added, or suggested some benefits from switching to tea.