Health
Why coffee and high blood pressure are incompatible
Drinking two or more cups of coffee each day roughly doubles your risk of premature death. cardiovascular disease a person with severe high blood pressuresuggests a new study.
A cup of coffee a day does not appear to carry this risk, nor does green tea. Research results published in American Heart Association Journal.
“These findings may support the claim that people with severe hypertension should avoid excessive coffee consumption. statementDr. Iso is director of the Institute for Global Health Policy at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo, he said.
“To our knowledge, this is the first study to find an association between drinking two or more cups of coffee per day and mortality from cardiovascular disease in people with severe hypertension,” Iso said. says.
Coffee may protect heart health, but probably not in people with severe high blood pressure
Several Research so far A daily cup of coffee has been associated with a lower risk of so-called “cardiac events” and death from cardiovascular disease in heart attack survivors. Iso and his team hoped that people with severe hypertension would benefit from drinking coffee.
It wasn’t. “People with severe hypertension are more susceptible to caffeine, so the harmful effects of caffeine may outweigh its protective effects and increase the risk of death.”
What is hypertension/severe hypertension?
High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, occurs when the force of blood pushing against the walls of blood vessels is consistently too high, making it harder for the heart to pump blood. American Heart Association.
Blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). A blood pressure reading is given as two values. The first is the pressure when the heart is beating (systolic) and the second is the pressure when the heart is relaxing (diastolic).
Current guidelines from American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology Classify hypertension if the blood pressure reading is 130/80 mmHg or higher. In the United States, a blood pressure of at least 140/90 is considered serious and a blood pressure of at least 180/120 is considered a medical emergency. mayo clinic.
In a new study that followed more than 18,000 Japanese adults for about 20 years, scientists defined severe hypertension as blood pressure of at least 160/100 mmHg.
Heavy coffee drinkers had other cardiovascular risk factors
One of the limitations of this study is that the highest coffee consumers may have some risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease and dying, such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and low vegetable intake. is high.
A limitation of another study was that the total number of deaths from cardiovascular disease, and the subset of these deaths in participants with severe hypertension, was too small to draw broad conclusions about the potential benefits or harms of coffee. is not possible.
A third drawback was that researchers relied on study participants to accurately recall and report their coffee and tea intake.
Related: 8 teas that will help or hurt your heart
Sugar and saturated fat in coffee may be the problem
Another limitation of this study is that scientists lacked data on how people prepared these beverages. So scientists didn’t know if people added sugar or cream to their drinks, or if they drank black coffee or plain green tea.
“Both black coffee and mocha frappa crap puccino may qualify as coffee, but the latter is sugar and saturated fat say delivery vehicle Dr. Christopher GardnerA nutritional scientist and professor of medicine at Stanford University in California, he was not involved in this study.
Similarly, “green tea and boba or tapioca tea are similar in that they both qualify as teas, but the latter is more Tea-flavored beverages with added sugar, dairy products, and other additivesadds Dr. Gardner.
Coffee and Severe Hypertension Essentials
“The simple conclusion is that if you have severe hypertension and enjoy coffee, consider limiting your consumption to one cup a day,” says Gardner.
The study did not conclude that people should cut coffee outright, he added, or suggested some benefits from switching to tea.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.everydayhealth.com/heart-disease/coffee-tied-to-premature-death-risk-in-some-people-with-high-blood-pressure/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why coffee and high blood pressure are incompatible
- Poo and Mogambo are among Bollywood’s favorite fashion moments on Reddit
- for now!Scientists use artificial DNA to kill cancer cells: here’s what you need to know
- The current government is an “economic hitman”, says Imran Khan
- Xi sets senior leadership goals
- PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi’s health deteriorates, admitted to Ahemdabad hospital: Reports
- This is the reason why President Joko Widodo banned the sale of cigarettes: in some countries, it is even forbidden
- How trending hashtags are hurting Hindi movies at the box office
- Cricket, Football, Tennis, F1 and more
- A 3.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in Paphos – Cyprus Mail
- Luka Doncic is destroying the Knicks in unprecedented fashion: Seven numbers to know from the Mavericks star’s MVP night
- Aahn a train – The Wellington Daily News