Health
A trio of viruses wreak havoc this winter
If you or someone in your family is currently battling some kind of virus, you are not alone. Now you can hear a chorus of runny noses, coughs and sneezes while walking to school, the store, or home. .
And it’s not just our community. Across the country, holiday travel, school breaks and cold weather with people indoors have led to a significant increase in illness.
If you are suffering, you may be wondering exactly what you are facing. virus). Knowing which virus you’re fighting isn’t easy, but it can help you know what to expect and how best to treat your symptoms.
There are at least a dozen symptoms that can exist with any of these diseases, and without a diagnostic test, an examination by a doctor, or both, it’s almost impossible to know what you have.
One key difference between viruses is the time between exposure and when the body begins to show symptoms. This is known as the incubation period. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the typical incubation period for omicron variants of COVID-19 is 3 to 4 days. However, influenza tends to appear within two days of exposure. RSV causes symptoms 4 to 6 days after exposure.
You may also notice differences in how quickly symptoms appear in different diseases. With the flu, symptoms tend to develop suddenly and can quickly become very severe. Both RSV and COVID-19 have slow progression of symptoms.
There are some symptoms similar to this triad, such as a runny nose, cough, stuffy nose, and sore throat.
Loss of taste and smell are most commonly associated with COVID-19. Wheezing is often a sign of serious RSV infection, especially in children and the elderly.
Other symptoms that help distinguish between the three diseases:
heat: Fever is common with COVID-19, usually around 100 degrees or higher. A high fever (102 or higher) is common with influenza. RSV may present with fever, but not always.
headache: Headaches are rare with RSV but can occur with COVID-19. Many people who get the flu experience severe headaches.
fatigue: Exhaustion is not a symptom usually associated with RSV, but is commonly reported with COVID-19 and influenza.
pain and suffering: Muscle and body aches are most often associated with the flu and can be very serious.
nasal symptoms: Nasal congestion and sneezing are common to all three ailments.
throat: A sore throat is most commonly associated with COVID-19, but can also accompany RSV and the flu.
respiratory problems: Cough is common in all three diseases. Shortness of breath and dyspnea are common in COVID-19, sometimes seen in RSV (particularly in children and infants), and rarely seen in influenza.
gastrointestinal problems: Diarrhea can accompany the flu, especially in young children. It can occur in COVID-19, but rarely in RSV.
Your age can also affect how each virus affects you.RSV is unlikely to make healthy young adults feel very sick.The groups most vulnerable to severe RSV infection are: , babies, children with lung disease, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems.
Both COVID-19 and influenza can have devastating consequences for patients of all ages.
People with weakened immune systems are also more likely to develop severe symptoms and pneumonia from any of the three viruses.
For people at risk of serious illness from any of the currently circulating viruses (including the very young, immunocompromised, and the elderly), antibiotics that can shorten the duration and reduce infection With the availability of viral drugs, it is important to seek a prompt definitive diagnosis from your doctor. Severity of both COVID-19 and influenza. However, these antiviral drugs should be taken soon after the onset of symptoms.
If you are concerned about an illness you or a loved one is experiencing, please consult your doctor.
In the meantime, if you are showing symptoms of these or other viruses, do what you can to stay hydrated and rest. Please consult your doctor.
And remember, when you’re feeling unwell, you can do your part to protect people in your community by staying home. It is also useful for
