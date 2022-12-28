FDA Expedites Approval of Overdose Antagonists for OTC Use





December 27, 2022 – An inexpensive overdose-recovery drug in the form of an intranasal spray is being rapidly tracked by the FDA for consideration for over-the-counter sales, its maker Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc. says. announced on Monday. Federal officials have called on pharmaceutical companies to develop a commercial version of naloxone in response to the deadly opioid epidemic, which is responsible for three out of four people. death from overdose In the United States, according to CDC data. Harm Reduction Therapeutics says: Press release A nasal spray called RiVive produced three times higher blood levels of naloxone than the injectable drug. has been proven, the company said. said Michael R. Hufford, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Harm Reduction Therapeutics. wall street journal. RiVive will retail for $18. journal report. Harm Reduction Therapeutics says it will give away some of its products for free. (The company is funded by He Purdue Pharma, the now-bankrupt maker of OxyContin, and by the Opioid Reconciliation Fund.) Earlier this month, Emergent BioSolutions, maker of the popular naloxone product Narcan, announced that the FDA was rapidly tracking the product in the form of an over-the-counter nasal spray. Pricing has not been announced. The injectable version of Narcan costs as low as $37, according to the website GoodRx. Injectable Narcan is most places You don’t need a prescription, but it’s available over-the-counter in pharmacies. Emergent BioSolutions previously said the nasal spray could be approved by the end of March. Harm Reduction Therapeutics expects the FDA to decide whether he will approve RiVive by April 28.

