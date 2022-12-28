New blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s even if you don’t have symptoms





Researchers have found the best blood test to detect relevant treatment effects and hasten diagnosis.

New Delhi ,

This disease involves the parts of the brain that control thought, memory, and language. (Photo: Getty)

India Today Webdesk: As science continues to advance, scientists around the world are working to find better treatment strategies for Alzheimer’s disease. A new study has identified tests that may help diagnose neurological conditions in their early stages. Researchers have also found another blood test that’s perfect for detecting relevant treatment effects. This can speed diagnosis and treatment and slow disease progression. According to the US-based CDC, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia and is progressive in nature, starting with mild memory loss and ending with loss of the ability to hold a conversation and respond to the environment. is. This disease involves the parts of the brain that control thought, memory, and language. Read more | The Biggest Scientific Milestones of 2022 That Surprised Us A research team led by Prof. Oskar Hansson of Lund University and Prof. Kai Brenow of Gothenburg University analyzed blood tests and found that multiple, even in asymptomatic participants, were sufficient to identify Alzheimer’s disease pathology. found a blood biomarker. It was published in the journal Nature Medicine. This test can be used as a strategy to select the correct individuals for new disease-modifying trials. (Photo: Getty) They analyzed blood tests for Alzheimer’s disease pathology and neurodegeneration in 575 individuals from the BioFINDER cohort. Plasma testing was repeated for up to 6 years, along with cognitive testing and magnetic resonance imaging, in 242 participants. and associated with increased brain atrophy typical of early Alzheimer’s disease. According to Lancet, plasma tau phosphorylated at threonine 217 (p-tau217) and threonine 181 (p-tau181) are associated with Alzheimer’s disease tau pathology. Read more | Human-like pig liver to alleviate organ shortage This test could be used as a strategy to select the correct individuals for new disease-modifying trials, a task that currently requires expensive molecular imaging techniques or a lumbar puncture. It is well suited for identifying Alzheimer’s disease pathology and monitoring disease progression, and therefore has multiple roles in clinical trials,” said lead author of the study, Dr. Nicholas Ashton of the University of Gothenburg, in a statement. I’m here. . This study shows that phosphorylated Tau 217 uniquely positions itself as the test of choice for monitoring patients in both clinical and laboratory settings due to its longitudinal association with the development of Alzheimer’s disease. I’m here. “In addition to improving clinical trial design, the new blood test will revolutionize early-stage diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, phospoho-tau217 will monitor individual patient response to disease-modifying therapies in clinical practice. It may be used in the future to do so,” added Oskar Hansson. Read more | What is Naegleria fowleri infection? Brain-eating amoeba reported in South Korea Edited by: Shiv Kumar Tripati release date: December 28, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/science/story/new-blood-test-could-diagnose-alzheimers-disease-even-without-symptoms-2314511-2022-12-28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos