



Studies have shown that the incidence of cervical cancer is inversely related to a country’s Human Development Index. | | Photo credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Story so far: The government has announced that it will roll out a vaccine Preventing cervical cancer in girls aged 9-14 through schoolsThe National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) had recommended the introduction of a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into the Universal Immunization Program (UIP). UIP is one of the largest public health programs providing free vaccines for at least a dozen diseases, successfully eradicating diseases such as polio, maternal and neonatal tetanus. Why is the launch of the HPV vaccine important? Cervical cancer can be prevented and treated if detected early and managed effectively. It is her second most common cancer in Indian women and is responsible for many deaths each year. It is caused by human papillomavirus infection and there are vaccines to protect against oncogenic HPV. India has the highest number of cervical cancer cases in Asia, followed by China, according to a recent study published in The Lancet. More than 58% of all cervical cancer cases and deaths worldwide are estimated in Asia, with India accounting for 21% of cases and 23% of deaths, followed by China (18% and 17%). According to the paper, there will be an estimated 6,04,127 cases of cervical cancer worldwide in 2020, with an incidence rate of 13.3 new cases per 1,00,000 women per year. In India, the incidence is 18 per 100,000 women, and the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 45,000 women died from the disease in 2019. WHO stipulates that countries must maintain their new incidence rate per 100,000 women below her 4 by 2030. By age 15 she will receive the HPV vaccine. Also read |Fighting Cancer: About Cervical Cancer Vaccines for Girls When will it roll out? A domestically produced HPV vaccine called CERVAVAC is likely to be deployed by mid-2023. is allowed to use. A one-time catch-up her vaccine will be administered to adolescent girls from age 9 to her 14 years before being introduced at age 9. States and federal territories should organize HPV vaccination centers in schools and develop appropriate policies to identify representatives of each government and private school to facilitate vaccination after cross-checking the number of 9- to 14-year-olds. required to issue directives to relevant authorities. What happens to girls who don’t go to school? The government has clarified that out-of-school girls will be provided with vaccines by community outreach and mobile health teams. Along with vaccination, screening programs should be carried out regularly to detect early signs of illness and allow time for treatment. Screening for common cancers such as oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer is underway, with more than 5 million women screened for cervical cancer by November 2022. According to doctors, screening should increase exponentially. According to her 2021 WHO paper, she was less than 1 in 10 women screened for cervical cancer in the past five years. Additionally, WHO’s strategic goal to eradicate cervical cancer by 2030 includes screening 70% of women with high-performance tests by age 35, and by age 45. It is It also set a target for cervical cancer treatment at her 90% of women diagnosed with cervical cancer. what is the challenge? The Lancet study found that the burden of cervical cancer remains high in Asia and Africa, and in many countries cervical cancer incidence and mortality rates were set by the WHO initiative to eliminate cervical cancer. remains well above the threshold. The study confirms substantial geographic and socioeconomic inequalities in cervical cancer globally, with a clear increase in incidence in countries with lower levels of human development. In 2022, India ranked 132nd out of 191 countries on the Human Development Index. However, health experts say the fact that India’s fertility rate is declining due to a variety of factors, including rising literacy rates and rising marriage ages, is a threat to everyone in the ecosystem, from governments, doctors to the ground level. He said it should have an impact. Health workers launch cervical cancer awareness campaign to promote vaccination and screening of all girls. What lies ahead? When the vaccine is launched through India’s well-oiled network, the UIP, it should reach the maximum number of targeted populations.The surveillance systems and infrastructure used for COVID-19 vaccination will It can also be customized to improve HPV vaccination, monitor national cervical screening programs, and improve the health system’s ability to provide more efficient preventive services. Cervical cancer can be prevented and treated if detected early and managed effectively. It is her second most common cancer in Indian women and is responsible for many deaths each year.

The government has announced that it will distribute vaccines to prevent cervical cancer to girls aged 9 to 14 through schools. The National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) had recommended the introduction of a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into the Universal Immunization Program (UIP).

A domestically produced HPV vaccine called CERVAVAC is likely to be deployed by mid-2023.

The Lancet study found that the burden of cervical cancer remains high in Asia and Africa, and in many countries cervical cancer incidence and mortality rates were set by the WHO initiative to eliminate cervical cancer. remains well above the threshold.

When the vaccine is launched through India’s well-oiled network, UIP, it should reach the maximum number of target population.

