  • Cervical cancer can be prevented and treated if detected early and managed effectively. It is her second most common cancer in Indian women and is responsible for many deaths each year.

  • The government has announced that it will distribute vaccines to prevent cervical cancer to girls aged 9 to 14 through schools. The National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) had recommended the introduction of a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into the Universal Immunization Program (UIP).

  • A domestically produced HPV vaccine called CERVAVAC is likely to be deployed by mid-2023.

  • The Lancet study found that the burden of cervical cancer remains high in Asia and Africa, and in many countries cervical cancer incidence and mortality rates were set by the WHO initiative to eliminate cervical cancer. remains well above the threshold.

  • When the vaccine is launched through India’s well-oiled network, UIP, it should reach the maximum number of target population.