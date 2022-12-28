How to prepare for bariatric surgery if you have a food addiction





Bariatric or weight loss surgery is a life-saving treatment that not only prolongs life but also protects health. Both a person’s physical and mental well-being are improved. Our bodies deserve to get rid of food addictions and build a disease-free state. Read on to learn more about controlling food addiction before opting for weight loss surgery. Various types of surgery performed for weight loss are collectively known as bariatric surgery or weight loss surgery. Simply put, bariatric surgery reduces the size of the stomach, which reduces the hunger hormone ghrelin, reducing the patient’s appetite. Preparing for weight loss surgery involves both physiological and psychological conditioning. is required. There are some requirements, such as accepting surgery. All these habitual changes require tough willpower. Bariatric surgery can definitely affect hunger and help you eat less. But this also requires our contribution. Knowing the best foods to feed yourself is important. Think of the pain your stomach takes to bring about weight loss throughout your body. Abusing or relying on substances to make you feel better will only make your condition worse. I know how to prepare for weight loss surgery. Prior to surgery, it will be thoroughly evaluated and conformance declared only if the surgeon gives the green light. A team of nutritionists help surgical patients make lifestyle changes. Dietary needs are thoroughly explained and supervised. A 99% plan from the nutritionist side requires her 1% effort from the patient side for execution. Unnecessary complications can occur if patients are careless or ignore guidelines. Why is it important to control food addiction before weight loss surgery? There are anatomical changes that are made in bariatric surgery. These changes require attention and behavioral changes to avoid exacerbating health problems. Stimulants such as alcohol, tea, and caffeine can cause sourness/discomfort and interfere with stress-free weight loss. , tend to take adequate precautions themselves to maintain their optimal weight. Helps manage addiction. This is how you stay healthy and control food poisoning. Replace unhealthy addictions with healthy choices. Eating a salad and protein at the beginning of a meal will help you feel fuller and prevent you from bingeing later. It’s important post-surgery to help your psyche adapt to eating smaller portions. For example, the stomach after surgery is small, so eating easily fills the stomach, but it is not an easy substitute for a meal. The composition of the meal becomes a picture. It’s important to know your plate and how diverse nutrients should be present there. Takeaway message: There are times when a person needs the help of a psychologist. However, it is very important to understand addiction before surgery. A smart decision and a firm demeanor will help you recover from your guilt. Weight loss/bariatric surgery is more than just dropping numbers on the scale. Addressing the underlying causes of obesity. It is only possible if you help yourself with a vision in mind to make your life better. The author is Aastha Bariatrics, Chief Bariatric Surgeon, Center of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Views are personal. read all the latest news, hot news, cricket news, bollywood news,

