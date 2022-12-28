Hester Biosciences develops inactivated influenza vaccine for poultry





Animal health company Hester Biosciences Ltd will develop and commercialize a low-pathogenic avian influenza inactivated vaccine for poultry. The company has applied proprietary technology developed by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research – National Institute of High Safety Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) for the development and commercialization of a low-pathogenic avian influenza (H9N2 strain) inactivated vaccine. signed a contract to acquire for poultry. Agrinnovate, a government agency, acted as an interface between ICAR and stakeholders in the agricultural sector, conducting technology transfer for vaccine production in the veterinary sector. According to Agrinovate, the proprietary vaccine has passed sterility, safety and efficacy tests in tests under laboratory conditions. said to provide. Hester plans to launch the vaccine by the end of 2023, after completing the necessary field studies and obtaining regulatory approval. The deal was signed at Agrinnovate India’s office in New Delhi on December 27, 2022 by Mr. Himanshu Pathak, Director General (DG) of ICAR, Mr. Praveen Malik, CEO of Agrinovate India, Mr. Aniket Sanyal, Director of NIHSAD, and was signed in the presence of Rajiv Gandhi, CEO and Chief Executive Officer. MD, Hester and other dignitaries. This development fulfills the country’s goal of making India Aatmanirbhar (self-sustaining) with his H9N2 vaccine for poultry. This domestically inactivated H9N2 vaccine for poultry is being developed using a local isolate, ensuring that the vaccine is made from local strains rather than importing foreign strains. In addition to supplying the vaccine within India, Hester plans to export the vaccine to African and Asian countries through its own distribution network, where demand for the vaccine is already established. is. India’s vast poultry population is an important source of rural livelihoods in India. To date, there has been no vaccine available in India despite regular outbreaks of bird flu. These factors give the vaccine great commercial potential, the statement added.The low-pathogenic avian influenza H9N2 strain causes comorbidities in poultry flocks throughout the year, causing enormous economic losses to poultry farmers. Brings The mortality rate for this disease is generally as low as he 6%, but the presence of other infections can significantly increase the mortality rate. It can also lead to irreversible loss of egg production (up to 50%) in laying hens and poor broiler performance. share copy link

Published December 28, 2022

