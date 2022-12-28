New blood test developed to detect Alzheimer’s disease : The Tribune India

Health
Washington, December 28
Researchers have developed a test to detect novel markers of neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease in blood samples.
A group of neuroscientists led by the University of Pittsburgh in the United States has identified a biomarker called “brain-derived tau” or BD-tau. This is superior to current blood diagnostic tests used to clinically detect Alzheimer’s disease-related neurodegeneration. This is Alzheimer’s disease-specific and correlates well with Alzheimer’s disease neurodegenerative biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), the study says.
A study of their results was published in Brain magazine.
“Neuroimaging is now required for the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease,” said senior author Thomas Karikari of the University of Pittsburgh.
“These tests are expensive and time-consuming to schedule, and even in the United States, many patients do not have access to MRI or PET scanners. Accessibility is a big issue,” said Karikari.
Currently, clinicians use guidelines set in 2011 by the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association of America to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease.
This guideline, called the AT(N) framework, requires the detection of three distinct components of Alzheimer’s disease pathology: the presence of amyloid plaques, tau tangles, and neurodegeneration in the brain by imaging or analysis of CSF samples. there is.
“Both approaches suffer from economic and practical limitations, requiring the development of convenient and reliable AT(N) biomarkers in blood samples whose collection is minimally invasive. , and requires fewer resources,” says Karikari.
“Developing a simple tool to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in blood without compromising quality is an important step towards improving accessibility,” said Karikari.
“The most important utility of blood biomarkers is to improve people’s lives and improve clinical confidence and risk prediction in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease,” said Karikari.
Current hematological diagnostics can accurately detect abnormalities in plasma amyloid-beta and phosphorylated forms of tau, hitting two of the three necessary checkmarks to confidently diagnose Alzheimer’s disease.
However, the biggest hurdle in applying the AT(N) framework to blood samples lies in the difficulty of detecting markers of neurodegeneration that are specific to the brain, overriding misconceptions generated elsewhere in the body. Studies say it is immune to contaminants it can introduce.
For example, blood levels of neurofilament light, a protein marker of neuronal damage, are elevated in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other dementias, helping to distinguish Alzheimer’s disease from other neurodegenerative diseases. lose.
On the other hand, detecting total tau in the blood proved less informative than monitoring its levels in the CSF.
By applying their knowledge of the molecular biology and biochemistry of the tau protein in various tissues such as the brain, Karikari and his team, which includes scientists from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, have been able to develop BD-tau while avoiding free-floating. We have developed a technology to selectively detect Research has shown that the “big tau” protein is produced by cells outside the brain.
To that end, we designed a special antibody that selectively binds to BD-tau, making it easily detectable in the blood. They validated the assay across more than 600 patient samples from five independent cohorts, including those whose Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis was confirmed postmortem and those with memory impairment indicative of early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, the study said. Stated.
Tests show that levels of BD-tau detected in blood samples from Alzheimer’s patients using the new assay are consistent with levels of tau in the CSF, reliably distinguishing Alzheimer’s from other neurodegenerative diseases. rice field.
Levels of BD-tau also correlated with the severity of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in brain tissue confirmed by brain autopsy analysis, the study said.
By monitoring blood levels of BD-tau, scientists hope to improve clinical trial design and facilitate screening and enrollment of patients from populations historically not included in study cohorts. I hope you can do it.
