Measles Outbreak in Ohio Worries That Number of Unvaccinated Children Will Increase MM+M

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease), RSV, influenza – and now add measles to the mix.
More than 80 children have contracted measles in the ongoing epidemic in Ohio, according to the state. City of Columbus Health Department.
Columbus and central Ohio have seen an increase in measles cases since outbreaks began in November, but no deaths have been reported so far. As of Tuesday, 32 children were hospitalized. Public reporting of measles Originally from Columbus.
Most of the affected children — 74 out of 82 — have not been vaccinated against the disease. Four are partially vaccinated, but the vaccination status of her remaining four is unknown. None of the 84 are fully vaccinated.
The outbreak has raised concerns among some public health officials about the growing number of parents who do not want their children vaccinated. Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR).
“We warn you that if your child is an adult and has not been vaccinated, they should be vaccinated as soon as possible.” Dr. Maiseeka RobertsAccording to Columbus Public Health Health Commissioner jam.
Measles is a viral respiratory disease that usually presents with symptoms such as fever, cough and conjunctivitis. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Prior to the development of the licensed measles vaccine in 1963, measles was a common disease, reportedly affecting more than 500,000 people and killing nearly 500 people each year in the United States.
However, the CDC estimates that the number of cases per year is probably much higher, closer to 3-4 million and goes unreported. Thanks to a vaccine, the United States declared measles eradicated in her 2000.
Still, there are a handful of cases here and there each year, mostly among unvaccinated people. was reported.
The increase in cases in Ohio is due to recent report Released by the CDC and the World Health Organization to warn that measles vaccinations are declining worldwide. Concern about the emergence of measles around the world is growing, due in part to vaccine reluctance and a decline in routine childhood immunization due to COVID-19.
About 7 in 10 adults, or 71%, believe that healthy children should be vaccinated against MMR to attend public school. Vaccine Vote by Kaiser Family FoundationThat’s down from 82% in the 2019 Pew Research Center poll. 28% now say parents should be allowed to keep their children in public schools from being vaccinated.
