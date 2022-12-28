Study provides safety assurance for global population for COVID-19 booster vaccine

In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers at Tel Aviv University outfitted nearly 5,000 Israelis with smartwatches to monitor their physiological parameters for two years. Of those monitored, 2,038 received a coronavirus booster dose of his vaccine, and researchers would objectively compare measurements before and after participants were vaccinated to ensure the safety of the vaccine. is ready. Additionally, in collaboration with the Kahn Sagol Maccabi Research & Innovation Center (KSM – the research and innovation arm of Maccabi Health Services), the researchers anonymously analyzed the medical files of 250,000 members of Maccabi Health Services to identify booster Safety was investigated (without specifying details) with the approval of the Helsinki Commission. From the analysis of this large body of data, the researcher was able to assess vaccine safety from his three perspectives: subjectively – what the participants report, and objectively – what the watch detects. those that do, and those that are clinically-physician-diagnosed.

The study was conducted by PhD student Matan Yechezkel, under the supervision of Professor Dan Yamin, Head of the Epidemiology Research Laboratory, and in collaboration with Professor Erez Shmueli, Head of the Big Data Laboratory at the Fleischman Faculty of Engineering. led. at Tel Aviv University. Other collaborators were Dr. Tal Patalon, director of KSM and his deputy director, Dr. Sivan Gazit, and his Dr. Amichai Painsky and her Ms. Merav Mofaz from Tel Aviv University.Research results published in authoritative journals Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Professor Yamin explains: In addition to parameters such as heart rate, cardiac activity variability, sleep quality, and number of steps taken per day, participants were asked to complete daily questionnaires on their health status in a customized application we developed. I was. , who analyzed data on the likelihood of anomalous events from her 250,000 medical files of randomly selected, anonymous, Maccabi Health Services policyholders. “

Because medical files included the dates booster vaccines were administered, the researchers were able to track the status of vaccinated patients from 42 days before vaccination to baseline for 42 days after vaccination. I was able to compare the condition. Data were obtained from Maccabi Health Foundation questionnaires, smartwatches, and records.

“We saw clear and important changes after vaccination, including an increase in heart rate compared to the pulse rate measured before vaccination,” said Professor Yamin. Post-vaccination pulse levels returned to previous levels after 6 days. Therefore, our study confirms the safety of the vaccine. We were also able to compare subjective and objective measures and medical diagnoses in the same participants. We found no difference between the physiological responses recorded by the smartwatch and those reported by the participants on the app. ’ In fact, smartwatches were even more accurate.

The researchers said, “The most surprising finding was that the watches were more sensitive than the people they were monitoring. Many participants reported fatigue, headaches, etc. after receiving the vaccine,2 After three days, they reported feeling normal and well.In contrast, when they checked their watches, they found a distinct change in heart rate that continued for several more days. The participants who received it reported no side effects at all, but they definitely experienced physiological changes based on the data from the smartwatch. I have found it to be sensitive.”

The medical literature has reported 25 unusual side effects attributed to the corona vaccine, and researchers took special care to look for inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) and rare cases of pericarditis. Professor Yamin and his colleagues examined the frequency of these unusual side effects among 250,000 Maccabi members and found no increase in serious incidents of any kind related to vaccination.

If the watch reported minor changes in muscle and participants only reported significant changes that they felt, the medical file would include any unusual events diagnosed by a physician and possible hospitalizations related to vaccination. , teaches us with an emphasis on heart events. Our comprehensive analysis of all 25 of these unusual side effects showed no increased incidence in patients receiving boosters. It turns out that the vaccine is safe to use. Smartwatch sensors “felt” the vaccine was safe, vaccinated people themselves reported that the vaccine was safe, and ultimately doctors decided the vaccine was safe. The results of this study have far-reaching implications for objective testing of future vaccine safety. “

Professor Dan Yamin, Director of the Institute of Infectious Diseases