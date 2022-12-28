New test detects biomarkers of Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration in blood samples

A group of neuroscientists led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have developed a test to detect new markers of Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration in blood samples. A study of their results is available today brain.

A biomarker called “brain-derived tau” or BD-tau outperforms current blood diagnostic tests used clinically to detect Alzheimer’s disease-related neurodegeneration. It is Alzheimer’s disease specific and correlates well with Alzheimer’s disease neurodegenerative biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

Currently, neuroimaging is required for the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. These tests are expensive and time-consuming to schedule, and many patients do not have access to MRI or PET scanners, even in the United States. Accessibility is a big issue. “

Dr. Thomas Karikari, Senior Author, Assistant Professor psychiatry in the pit

Currently, clinicians use guidelines set in 2011 by the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. This guideline, called the AT(N) framework, calls for the detection of three distinct components of AD pathogenesis: the presence of amyloid plaques in the brain, tau tangles, and neurodegeneration by imaging or analysis of CSF samples. there is.

Unfortunately, both approaches have economic and practical limitations, requiring the development of convenient and reliable AT(N) biomarkers in blood samples, the collection of which is less invasive. , requires fewer resources. Developing a simple tool to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in blood without compromising quality is an important step towards improving accessibility, he said.

“The most important utility of blood biomarkers is to improve people’s lives and improve clinical reliability and risk prediction in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease,” Karikari said.

Current hematological diagnostics can accurately detect abnormalities in plasma amyloid-beta and phosphorylated forms of tau, hitting two of the three necessary checkmarks to confidently diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. However, the biggest hurdle in applying the AT(N) framework to blood samples lies in the difficulty of detecting markers of neurodegeneration that are specific to the brain, overriding misconceptions generated elsewhere in the body. Unaffected by contaminants it may introduce.

For example, blood levels of neurofilament light, a protein marker of neuronal damage, are elevated in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other dementias, helping to distinguish Alzheimer’s disease from other neurodegenerative diseases. On the other hand, detecting total tau in the blood proved less informative than monitoring its levels in the CSF.

By applying their knowledge of the molecular biology and biochemistry of the tau protein in various tissues such as the brain, Karikari and his team, including scientists from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, have been able to target BD-tau while avoiding free-floating. We have developed a technique for selective detection. A “big tau” protein produced by cells outside the brain.

To that end, we designed a special antibody that selectively binds to BD-tau, making it easily detectable in the blood. They validated the assay across more than 600 patient samples from five independent cohorts, including those whose Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis was confirmed postmortem and those with memory impairment indicative of early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

Tests show that levels of BD-tau detected in blood samples from Alzheimer’s disease patients using the new assay match levels of tau in the CSF, reliably distinguishing Alzheimer’s disease from other neurodegenerative diseases. BD-tau levels also correlated with the severity of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in brain tissue confirmed by brain autopsy analysis.

By monitoring blood levels of BD-tau, scientists hope to improve clinical trial design and facilitate screening and enrollment of patients from populations historically not included in study cohorts. I hope you can do it.

“Diversity in clinical research is sorely needed not only by skin color but also by socioeconomic background,” said Karikari. “To develop better drugs, we need to enroll people from different backgrounds into trials, not just those who live near university medical centers. Blood tests are cheap, safe, and controllable. It is easy to use and can improve clinical confidence in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease and selecting participants for clinical trials and disease monitoring.”

Karikari and his team plan to conduct large-scale clinical validation of blood BD-tau in a wide range of research groups, including groups recruiting participants from different racial and ethnic backgrounds, memory clinics and communities. doing. In addition, these studies will include older adults with various stages of the disease, as well as those without biological evidence of Alzheimer’s disease. These projects are important to ensure that biomarker results are generalizable to people of all backgrounds, and pave the way for broader clinical and prognostic use of BD-tau.