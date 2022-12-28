Health
New test detects biomarkers of Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration in blood samples
A group of neuroscientists led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have developed a test to detect new markers of Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration in blood samples. A study of their results is available today brain.
A biomarker called “brain-derived tau” or BD-tau outperforms current blood diagnostic tests used clinically to detect Alzheimer’s disease-related neurodegeneration. It is Alzheimer’s disease specific and correlates well with Alzheimer’s disease neurodegenerative biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).
Currently, neuroimaging is required for the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. These tests are expensive and time-consuming to schedule, and many patients do not have access to MRI or PET scanners, even in the United States. Accessibility is a big issue. “
Dr. Thomas Karikari, Senior Author, Assistant Professor psychiatry in the pit
Currently, clinicians use guidelines set in 2011 by the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. This guideline, called the AT(N) framework, calls for the detection of three distinct components of AD pathogenesis: the presence of amyloid plaques in the brain, tau tangles, and neurodegeneration by imaging or analysis of CSF samples. there is.
Unfortunately, both approaches have economic and practical limitations, requiring the development of convenient and reliable AT(N) biomarkers in blood samples, the collection of which is less invasive. , requires fewer resources. Developing a simple tool to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in blood without compromising quality is an important step towards improving accessibility, he said.
“The most important utility of blood biomarkers is to improve people’s lives and improve clinical reliability and risk prediction in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease,” Karikari said.
Current hematological diagnostics can accurately detect abnormalities in plasma amyloid-beta and phosphorylated forms of tau, hitting two of the three necessary checkmarks to confidently diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. However, the biggest hurdle in applying the AT(N) framework to blood samples lies in the difficulty of detecting markers of neurodegeneration that are specific to the brain, overriding misconceptions generated elsewhere in the body. Unaffected by contaminants it may introduce.
For example, blood levels of neurofilament light, a protein marker of neuronal damage, are elevated in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other dementias, helping to distinguish Alzheimer’s disease from other neurodegenerative diseases. On the other hand, detecting total tau in the blood proved less informative than monitoring its levels in the CSF.
By applying their knowledge of the molecular biology and biochemistry of the tau protein in various tissues such as the brain, Karikari and his team, including scientists from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, have been able to target BD-tau while avoiding free-floating. We have developed a technique for selective detection. A “big tau” protein produced by cells outside the brain.
To that end, we designed a special antibody that selectively binds to BD-tau, making it easily detectable in the blood. They validated the assay across more than 600 patient samples from five independent cohorts, including those whose Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis was confirmed postmortem and those with memory impairment indicative of early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.
Tests show that levels of BD-tau detected in blood samples from Alzheimer’s disease patients using the new assay match levels of tau in the CSF, reliably distinguishing Alzheimer’s disease from other neurodegenerative diseases. BD-tau levels also correlated with the severity of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in brain tissue confirmed by brain autopsy analysis.
By monitoring blood levels of BD-tau, scientists hope to improve clinical trial design and facilitate screening and enrollment of patients from populations historically not included in study cohorts. I hope you can do it.
“Diversity in clinical research is sorely needed not only by skin color but also by socioeconomic background,” said Karikari. “To develop better drugs, we need to enroll people from different backgrounds into trials, not just those who live near university medical centers. Blood tests are cheap, safe, and controllable. It is easy to use and can improve clinical confidence in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease and selecting participants for clinical trials and disease monitoring.”
Karikari and his team plan to conduct large-scale clinical validation of blood BD-tau in a wide range of research groups, including groups recruiting participants from different racial and ethnic backgrounds, memory clinics and communities. doing. In addition, these studies will include older adults with various stages of the disease, as well as those without biological evidence of Alzheimer’s disease. These projects are important to ensure that biomarker results are generalizable to people of all backgrounds, and pave the way for broader clinical and prognostic use of BD-tau.
sauce:
Journal reference:
Gonzalez-Ortiz, F., and others. (2022) Brain-derived tau: A novel blood-based biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease-type neurodegeneration. brain. doi.org/10.1093/brain/awac407.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221228/New-test-detects-biomarker-of-Alzheimers-disease-neurodegeneration-in-blood-samples.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New test detects biomarkers of Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration in blood samples
- Study provides safety assurance for global population for COVID-19 booster vaccine
- No. 18 Wrestling Treks to Ken Kraft Midlands Championships 2022
- Measles Outbreak in Ohio Worries That Number of Unvaccinated Children Will Increase MM+M
- Akanbi afraid of juniors at Molade Okoya-Thomas table tennis tournament
- LG’s new camera tech could solve the camera bump problem on bulky smartphones
- Atmospheric river begins to pound the western United States with rain and snow
- US House Bans TikTok On Official Mobile Phones TechCrunch
- Full schedule and previous champions for men’s tennis season
- Supreme Court upholds Title 42 Trump-era border restrictions
- Will Muschamp pranks Kirk Herbstreit during Georgia’s previous football Ohio State game
- POCO C50 claims to launch on January 3rd, X5 5G also close to launch