New Alzheimer’s blood test could improve diagnosis, research





December 28, 2022 – Researchers have developed a blood test for Alzheimer’s disease. This may pave the way for better research and less invasive diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists are particularly hopeful that the new test will facilitate the much-needed increase in diversity among research study participants. “Neuroimaging is now required for the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease,” said study author Dr. Thomas Karikari, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh. news release“These tests are expensive and time-consuming to schedule, and even in the United States, many patients do not have access to MRI or PET scanners. Accessibility is a major issue.” Research studies of Alzheimer’s disease require comprehensive standardized diagnostic techniques, and one aspect of diagnosis can currently be achieved only by brain imaging, which is usually only available in advanced medical centers. This makes people with limited access to transportation or who live far from medical centers less likely to participate in clinical trials that require imaging. Another important aspect of diagnosis is achieved through a painful and invasive fluid extraction called a lumbar puncture. In a new study, researchers compared existing diagnostic techniques with a newly developed blood test that detects an important blood biomarker called “brain-derived tau.” The results showed that brain-derived tau levels can reliably indicate Alzheimer’s disease-specific neurodegeneration. It was difficult to distinguish it from other biomarkers. A study published in the journal this week brainevaluated blood samples from 600 people, including those who had autopsy-confirmed Alzheimer’s disease, the most reliable method of diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease. Other blood tests can also help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease by looking at blood biomarkers beyond this latest study. Japan recently approved a blood test that looks for a biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease called amyloid beta. announced this month. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, affecting 5.8 million people over the age of 65 in the United States.of mayo clinic characterizes Alzheimer’s disease as “a progressive neurological disorder in which the brain atrophies (atrophies) and brain cells die.” Continued decline affects thinking, behavior, social skills, and the ability to function independently.

