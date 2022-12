Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast are calling for a ban on nitrite-cured meat after a new study found a substantial link to colorectal cancer. It was found that mice that were fed nitrate-free meat developed significantly more tumors than animals fed nitrate-free meat or no meat at all. Nitrites and nitrates are important preservatives used in the manufacture of many cured meat products. For example, most of the bacon on supermarket shelves contains nitrites, and a growing body of research suggests these chemicals may be linked to cancer. In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a research arm of the World Health Organization, Classify Processed Meat as a Group 1 CarcinogenThe agency has linked a diet high in processed meats to a significantly increased risk of some cancers. Since then, more research has focused on the relationship between the food preservative chemical nitrite and cancer.New research published in Nature journal NPJ food scienceset out to investigate the effects of nitrite on mice engineered to be predisposed to colorectal cancer. Unlike previous studies in which animals were fed abnormally high amounts of nitrite, this new study attempted a more moderate chemical-infused diet. They were fed either nitrate-free sausage or nitrite-free pork for eight weeks. Only 15% of the animals’ total diet consisted of pork with or without nitrite. Researchers note that this is still a high dietary intake of processed meat compared to what humans consume. So this is a much more modest amount than previous studies linking nitrites to cancer. “Regarding the total number of gastrointestinal tumors, the Frankfurt group had the highest average of 11.2, which was significantly higher (p= 0.002) was significantly higher than controls with an average of 7.3 tumors (p= 0.029) was significantly higher than the sausage group, which had an average of 8.6 tumors (p= 0.019) more than the pork group, which had an average of 8.3 tumors,” the researchers wrote in their study. Chris Elliott, director of the Institute for Global Food Safety at Queen’s University, said the findings confirm the link between nitrites and cancer. They argue that the use of nitrites in food should be banned because they are easily replaced by “The results of this new study further clarify the cancer risk associated with nitrite-cured meat.” Elliott said“Daily consumption of bacon and ham containing nitrites poses a very real risk to public health.” In mid-2022, France became one of the first countries in the world to officially start restricting the use of nitrites in food.Continue Reports from food safety agencies After confirming the link between processed meat containing nitrites and cancer, the government has started to reduce the use of nitrites in food. A new study was published in a journal spj food science.

