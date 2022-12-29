You may have caught a cough or a cold this fall and winter.

Caitlin Chiles, MD, of Hunter Health in eastern Wichita, said Covid is still lingering, with a few more cases of RSV and flu this year at their clinic, as in many other places.

Part of the reason more people need treatment for these illnesses, she says, is how few people have been exposed to the flu and RSV in the past two years. “We know that antibodies to disease weaken over time. It will hit you harder.”

Chiles says it’s more important than ever for those who stay home during the holiday season or head out for end-of-year parties and vacations to know the symptoms of these illnesses. If it’s bad, say you need to stay away from others to prevent infection.

“All share symptoms such as fatigue, body aches, fever, congestion and coughing. COVID still has a rare symptom of loss of taste and smell, but there is a lot of overlap.

So how can you tell the difference when all three are so similar? RSV usually infects young children and the elderly more often, according to Chiles. When it comes to flu and Covid, the best option is to get tested, she says. “Because we know Covid can spread days before symptoms appear. This is different from the flu or the common cold.”