Alveolar macrophages present as antigens and promote proliferation of virus-specific CD8+ T cells





The human immune system is a highly complex network of cells, signals, and responses that are tightly regulated to help the body fight off infections without damaging its own tissues. Japanese researchers now report a new way in which the immune system protects lung tissue from viral infections. In a study published in cell reportresearchers at the Nara Institute of Science and Technology (NAIST) found that antigen-specific killers T cells (CD8+ T cells) rapidly expand in the lung when they encounter antigen-presenting alveolar macrophages (AMs) to protect against viral infection. CD8+ T cells confer protective immunity against infection by respiratory viruses such as influenza A virus (IAV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) by killing infected cells . Naive CD8 to target the correct cells for killing+ T cells must be primed by contact with antigen-presenting cells (APCs). APC mediates uptake of virus-infected cells and antigen, in a process called cross-presentation. Primed CD8+ The T cells then proliferate clonally and differentiate into effector or long-lived antigen-specific memory T cells. Multiple cell types can present antigen to CD8+ lung T cells, but the role of tissue-resident macrophages in this process is unknown. AMs are the first cells in the lung to encounter infectious agents, environmental particles, detergents, and dying cells, and are important in the host’s defense against bacterial and fungal infections, thus helping to defend against respiratory viral infections. was also considered important. .”

Takumi Kawasaki, lead author of the study To test this, researchers investigated the mechanism by which APC directs antigen-specific CD8.+ Lung T cells. Mice were first primed by vaccination with a specific antigen or infection with IAV, and then received a secondary immunization or re-infection. “We confirmed that antigen-presenting AMs present inhaled antigens to memory CD8.+ T cells,” said Taro Kawai, the lead author of the study.+ lung T cells. “ In addition, researchers found that AM helps develop a resident memory cell population by producing interleukin-18.+ T cells. “This strategy could be improved efficacy of CD8+ It’s T-cell dependent cell-mediated immunity,” says Kawai. Given that the lung is a major tissue for IAV and SARS-CoV-2 infection, we believe that the findings from this study on the mechanisms of lung-resident memory CD8+ cell proliferation will lead to the development of new vaccines that induce cell-mediated immunity. is expected. Virus-specific antigen-presenting AM may be provided as a kind of “cell transplantation vaccine” in the future. sauce: Nara Institute of Science and Technology Journal reference: Kawasaki, T., and others. (2022) Alveolar macrophages direct the expansion of CD8+ T cells by antigen cross-presentation in the lung. cell report. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2022.111828.

