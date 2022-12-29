Type 2 diabetes ‘reversed’ by intermittent fasting: first human trial shows





Intermittent fasting (IF) is all the rage. While many people do it to burn fat and stay healthy, others do it to clear their minds and detoxify their bodies. Its proud followers include billionaires such as Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Jackman, Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey .

Beyond the epidemic, however, there are no human trials that could help push the benefits of IF, particularly diabetes, into “remission” (cancellation, reversal).

A new randomized trial of IF, though small, did just that: it was conducted in 72 people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). caused What is this research about and why is it important? A clinical trial in which people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) undergo intermittent fasting (IF) as ‘treatment’ (instead of medication) shows how it ultimately leads to weight loss and ‘remission’ of the disease. showing for the first time. The study, titled “Effect of an intermittent calorie-restricted diet on remission in type 2 diabetes: a randomized controlled trial,” was published December 14, 2022 in the prestigious journal. Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (JCEM)published by Oxford. What are the trial results? In short, we demonstrated a higher proportion of T2D trial patients who experienced disease remission compared to the ‘control’ group. %, and 2.8% in the ‘control’ group (non-IF). Additionally, the treatment group lost approximately 9% of their starting weight. There was no reduction on the “control” side. Control group vs treatment group Scientific research uses a control group to establish causality—by isolating the effect of the independent variable (ie, the effect of intermittent fasting on diabetes remission in the treatment group). Researchers can change the independent variable in the treatment group and keep it constant in the control group. Then compare the results of the two groups. However, in the scientific community, there is a common adage that “correlation does not imply causation.” In other words, the high number of remissions in the treatment arm does not necessarily mean that the IF regimen was directly responsible. What are the key numbers involved in human trials? A trial of 72 patients (all with confirmed T2D) was randomized and 36 volunteers were assigned to the IF group. The same number was assigned to the control (non-IF) group. There was a 3-month intervention (if IF was administered by the treatment group). A 3-month follow-up was performed to assess the rate of early diabetes remission. A follow-up was performed at 1 year (12 months) to assess the durability of the remission. Researchers initially screened 246 patients for the trial, narrowing it down to 72 who met trial criteria. How was “remission” defined in the trial? In this study, remission levels were defined as: HbA1c (long-term blood glucose) ≤ 6.5% – at least 3 months after stopping diabetes medications. Is this enough to prove that IF works to help T2D patients go into remission? Due to the small size of the study, it does not mean that the 36 who responded well to IF can be generalized to larger populations. Also, IF may not be effective for all diabetics. What is the significance of your research? This study is important because it is the first human trial to show an association between IF and T2D remission. However, given the small size of the trial, we cannot conclude that this approach is broadly effective in the type 2 diabetes patient population (approximately 422 million people worldwide). diabetes case • 422 million people: WHO estimates that 1 in 11 adults worldwide has diabetes. • 46%: Percentage of people with undiagnosed diabetes. • 1.5 million: number of deaths directly attributed to diabetes • 642 million: Number of people with diabetes worldwide by 2040 (WHO projection) • 80%: Percentage of US population with insulin resistance, a condition that ultimately leads to diabetes. What is Intermittent Fasting (IF)? This is a diet that alternates between fasting periods (with no food intake or a significant calorie reduction) and meal times. Evidence suggests that health “biomarkers” such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and weight loss improve in people who observe IF while curbing carbohydrate consumption under professional medical supervision. Image Credit: Wangan News

What other studies show the benefits of fasting? There are at least 40 different scientific studies on the benefits of IF. In 2018, the team led by Roy Taylor, Ahmad Al-Mrabeh and Sviatlana Zhyzhneuskaya: cell metabolism Their study shows that remission of human type 2 diabetes requires a reduction in the fat content of the liver and pancreas. Image credit:

What is the profile of the study participants who participated in the study? There were 72 participants, 36 in each group (treatment and control), ranging in age from 38 to 72 years. Participants had a duration of type 2 diabetes of 1 to 11 years, a body mass index (BMI) of 19.1 to 30.4 (66.7% of men), and a history of use of antidiabetic drugs and/or insulin injections. insulin resistance Insulin is the body’s little “dump truck” and is specifically responsible for transporting sugar from the blood to the cells. Consistently high amounts of sugar (especially from carbohydrates) require the pancreas to pump out more insulin to get the sugar in the blood into the cells. The pancreas continues to make more insulin in an attempt to get the cells to respond. who did the research? The team was led by Xiao Yang from the College of Horticulture, Hunan Agricultural University (Changsha, China). Other research team members include Huige Shao, Department of Endocrinology, Changsha Central Hospital, China, Fangzhou Bian, Department of Biological Sciences, University of California, Irvine, and Minghai Hu, PhD, Department of Neurobiology and Human Anatomy, Faculty of Basics. Middle South University School of Medicine in Changsha, China. Researchers randomly assigned participants to Chinese Medicine Nutrition Therapy (CMNT) or control groups in a 1:1 ratio. What was the outcome of the trial? The primary outcome was “remission” of diabetes. This was defined as a stable glycated hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) level <48 mmol/mol (<6.5%) for at least 3 months after discontinuing all antidiabetic drugs. Secondary endpoints included HbA1c levels, fasting blood glucose, blood pressure, body weight, quality of life, and medication costs. After completing the 3-month intervention and 3-month follow-up, 47.2% (17/36) of participants achieved diabetes remission in the CMNT group compared to 2.8% (1/36) in the control group. Only one individual achieved remission. This corresponds to an odds ratio of 31.32. Furthermore, the average weight of participants in the CMNT group decreased by 5.93 kg compared to 0.27 kg in the control group. After 12 months of follow-up, 44.4% (16/36) of participants achieved durable remission, with HbA1c levels of 6.33% (SD 0.87). Medication costs in the CMNT group were 77.22% lower than those in the control group (60.4/month vs. 265.1/month). What is CMNT＞ In general, Chinese medicine recognizes diet as a cure. Chinese Medicine Nutrition Therapy (CMNT) uses the principles of Chinese medicine theory and modern nutrition. We assess the effects of individual foods on the body and believe that foods either support the body’s healthy functioning or contribute to its dysfunction. What do other studies show regarding the benefits of IF? A medical review of 40 studies by a team at Harvard University found that intermittent fasting is effective for weight loss. Typically in 10 weeks he would see a weight loss of 7-11 pounds. However, the review noted that these 40 or so studies had “high variability”, with sample sizes ranging from 4 to 334 and follow-up periods ranging from 2 to 104 weeks. However, this review outlines some key points about IF. Until the publication of the JCEM human trial on IF in diabetic patients, caloric restriction had already been shown to extend animal lifespan and improve resistance to various metabolic stresses in the body.

Although the evidence for caloric restriction in animal studies is strong, recent clinical studies are not convincing due to the small number of trial participants.

Proponents of IF believe that the positive stress caused by intermittent fasting triggers an immune response that repairs cells and produces positive metabolic changes (lowering triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, blood pressure, weight, fat mass, and blood sugar). I think.

Certain people who eat only one or two meals a day, or skip meals for long periods of time, may adhere to this type of regimen.

People who overeat or snack at night may benefit from a “curfew.” What are the potential drawbacks of IF? In general, transitioning to IF is best done under the guidance of a physician (which can be laborious and expensive).

IF can be difficult for people who eat every few hours. For example, snacks.

It is also not suitable for people with conditions that require regular meals due to changes in metabolism caused by drugs.

>Prolonged fasting or semi-starvation puts people at risk of ‘rebound’, i.e. overeating when food is reintroduced, or increased food cravings. Who should refrain from IF? People with the following conditions should refrain from intermittent fasting: Eating disorders with unhealthy self-limitation (anorexia or bulimia nervosa)

Use of drugs that require food intake

Active growth stages such as puberty

pregnancy, breastfeeding Traditionally, fasting is a universal ritual used for health and spiritual benefits, and is described in many religious texts. It also describes some advantages. “Beego” is a traditional Chinese water-only fasting practice originally developed for spiritual purposes and later extended to physical fitness purposes. What more can be done to prove/disprove the research findings? Researchers recommend higher quality studies, including more volunteers in randomized controlled trials, with follow-up for more than a year. How Fasting Causes Old Cell Death in the Body Compared to new cells, aged cells tend to be loaded with toxins. Toxins are by-products of cellular metabolism (chemical changes that occur within cells). Generally, each cell benefits from a supply of energy, such as adenosine triphosphate (ATP), a substance found in cells that provides energy for metabolic processes. Inside the cell, chemical changes take place. Energy and basic components are provided for important processes such as the synthesis of new molecules and the degradation and removal of other molecules. Just as our bodies absorb nutrients after eating, there are byproducts that the body must push out through excretion. Cellular metabolism follows a similar pattern. A byproduct of this metabolic process carries toxins. Over time, cells contain more toxins that need to be eliminated. However, the body cannot excrete it under normal circumstances. However, fasting helps expel old cells in a process called “apoptosis” (literally “falling off” like leaves on a tree). Senescent cells, like abnormal or defective cells, are highly sensitive to short-term fasting. They just die quickly. They lack the resilience to resist energy shortages. New cells tend to survive longer.

