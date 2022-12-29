



The Washington State Department of Health is alerting Washington citizens that the flu is currently spreading rapidly in Washington state. The current flu season is early in the year, and flu death rates are higher than normally seen at this time of the year. As of Dec. 10, 40 of her people, including her three children, have died from the flu in Washington state. The DOH strongly recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months get the flu vaccine as soon as possible. It helps prevent individuals from contracting serious illnesses or spreading disease and hospitalizations in an already strained healthcare system. If you get the flu when you get the vaccine, it is usually milder and causes fewer complications. Vaccines also lower the risk of needing medical care. “It’s never too late to get a flu shot and we encourage everyone over the age of six months to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Health Secretary Umair A. Shah, M.D. said in a release. “The flu is spreading rapidly across our state, especially as we plan to gather for holidays and events, so getting a flu shot can help protect us all.” The most common strain of influenza seen so far this year is influenza A (H3N2). This strain usually causes more serious illness. All available influenza vaccines offer protection against H3N2. please remember influenza It can be serious and even fatal in young, healthy adults. Influenza is especially dangerous for people under the age of 5, over the age of 65, who are pregnant, who have a weakened immune system, or who have chronic health conditions. Flu vaccines are available at most pharmacies, medical centers, and clinics. Influenza vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines. In addition to influenza, other respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) When RSV It’s making both children and adults sick and overloading hospitals. Individuals can help themselves, their families, and their communities by getting her flu vaccine and her COVID-19 booster and taking other measures to prevent them from getting sick or spreading the disease to others. It can keep society healthy. DOH recommends the following: • Stay up-to-date on upcoming vaccines. This includes an annual flu vaccine and a COVID-19 booster of at least 6 months. Vaccination is the best defense against many serious diseases. • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. If soap is not available and your hands are not visibly dirty, use hand sanitizer. • Consider wearing a mask in crowded places or indoors. • When you sneeze or cough, point it at the bend of your arm or a tissue to keep germs out of your hands and into the air. • Avoid close contact with sick people. • Stay home if you feel unwell. Click here for details KnockOut Flu.org.

