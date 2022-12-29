New app to help you eat 5 servings of fruits and vegetables a day





Users select food and drink from a wide variety of icons.Credit: Bournemouth University

A new app has been developed to help you reach the recommended goal of eating 5 servings of fruits and vegetables per day. Let users know if they are eating the right portions and the right foods to meet the guidelines recommended by UK health authorities. Research so far Researchers from Bournemouth University have found that while most adults in the UK are aware of the 5 days a day message, they have a lower understanding of how to achieve it. “Most people know they should eat five a day,” said Katherine Appleton, a psychology professor at Bournemouth University who led research and development of the new app. A closer look reveals that many did not know what was important to their goals. portion size Many people didn’t realize they needed to eat five different things. “Our study also showed that people with less knowledge consumed less fruits and vegetables,” she added. Statistics from Public Health England show that only one-third of adults and 12% of 11-18 year olds eat the recommended amount. The free SMART-5-A-DAY app was created specifically to help people understand their portion sizes and see how the amount of fruit and vegetables they eat contributes to their daily goals it was done.user chooses fruits Or freshly eaten vegetables, which prompts you to enter the amount you ate. The app then tells you if the amount is full or partial, and how much more is needed to receive the full amount. It also tracks your total progress toward your goal five times a day. The user enters the amount of each fruit and vegetable consumed.Credit: Bournemouth University



The app notifies users if they have consumed a full portion, has consumed a partial portion, what they need to do to make up for a full portion, and records their progress up to 5 times a day. To do.Credit: Bournemouth University

“What’s unique about this app is that it not only keeps track of your daily fruit and fruits, vegetable Intake, it teaches people about portion sizes so they get to know what they need to eat themselves. We believe it will be an effective tool to improve the study One of the earlier prototype versions found some benefits in understanding the user’s eating habits and what they need to achieve their recommended daily intake. The version released today incorporates several updates from feedback after prototype testing, and researchers hope it will make a big difference in users’ eating habits. SMART 5-A-DAY will be available on the Google Play Store for Android smartphones starting December 29th. provided by

