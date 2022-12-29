China’s COVID pivot causes anxiety worldwide

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Beijing’s abrupt turn from COVID-19 containment sparks unrest worldwide, US restricts travel from China after decision to end mandatory quarantine for international arrivals said it is possible.

China late Monday scrapped the quarantine for inbound travelers after Jan. 8, dismantled the last remnants of its strict zero COVID policy, and ended some of the world’s toughest border restrictions.

The move was welcomed by Chinese citizens rushing to book international flights, sending ticket prices skyrocketing.

Hospitals and crematoria across China continue to be overwhelmed by the influx of mostly elderly people.

An AFP reporter saw dozens of mostly elderly COVID patients lying on stretchers on Wednesday in the emergency ward of a hospital in Tianjin, 140 kilometers (87 miles) southwest of the capital Beijing.

According to one doctor, medical staff are expected to continue working despite “almost all” testing positive for the virus.

Other countries have expressed concern about the possible emergence of new variants as China battles the world’s biggest surge in infections.

international concern

U.S. officials said late Tuesday they were considering COVID entry restrictions for travelers from China after countries including Japan and India introduced PCR tests on arrival for Chinese passengers.

“There is growing concern in the international community about the ongoing COVID-19 surge in China and the lack of transparent data, including genome sequence data for the virus reported from China,” said a U.S. official in the People’s Republic of China. said with reference to .

The US is “considering taking similar measures” with countries such as Japan and Malaysia, they added.

Taiwan, an autonomous island that China claims is its own, said Wednesday it would also test travelers from the mainland for the virus.

Italy announced on Wednesday that it will make PCR testing mandatory for visitors from China.

China’s easing of measures has effectively brought the curtain down on a COVID-zero regime of mass testing, lockdowns, and lengthy quarantines that have stalled the economy and sparked massive nationwide protests.

“At present, the overall development of the epidemic situation in China is predictable and under control,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry.

“Hype, smear and political manipulation by ulterior motives do not stand the test of fact,” Wang said, adding that Western media coverage of China’s COVID surge was “totally biased.”

All passengers arriving in China were required to undergo mandatory centralized quarantine from March 2020. The quarantine period was reduced from 3 weeks for him to 1 week in June and 5 days for him last month.

When that rule ends in January, COVID-19 will be downgraded to a Class B infectious disease, allowing authorities to adopt looser controls.

China’s immigration authorities said Tuesday it will resume issuing tourist passports from Jan. 8 after years of tight exit controls.

case tracking

The winter surge comes ahead of next month’s major holiday when hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel to their hometowns to reunite with relatives.

Chinese officials have said it is currently “impossible” to track the scale of the outbreak and have narrowed the criteria for defining deaths from COVID.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 5,231 new COVID cases and three deaths across the country on Wednesday.

Authorities are conducting online surveys, hospital visits, demand for fever reducers, and emergency call To “compensate for the shortcomings of the (officially) reported figures,” disease control official Yin Wenwu said at a news conference on Tuesday.

As the country faces shortages of basic medicines, Beijing municipal authorities plan to distribute the oral COVID treatment Paxlovid in local hospitals and community clinics. It remains very difficult for the general public to obtain.

The US-developed remedy was briefly available on e-commerce platform JD.com and delivery platform Meituan just days before it ran out of stock.

© 2022 AFP