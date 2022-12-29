Latest developments in COVID-19 research

As COVID-19 continues to evolve, researchers continue to look for new ways to protect against the virus. Drug discovery target review Take a look at some of our latest preclinical developments.





According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of December 16, 2022, more than 6 million people have died from COVID-19.

As COVID-19 remains a research topic of concern, there is an urgent need to develop efficient treatments. As COVID-19 continues to evolve, many existing vaccines are becoming less effective at containing the virus.

This article presents some of the recent preclinical studies highlighting different effective ways to protect against COVID-19.

Promising protein for treating COVID-19 infection

A common treatment for treating COVID-19 infection is the use of monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapeutics. However, these therapeutics are typically more expensive to manufacture than small molecule drugs, must be injected rather than taken orally, and are often difficult to replicate.1.

Recently, researchers at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine, USA, designed two small, broadly neutralizing synthetic target proteins – FSR16m and FSR22 – nasal spray To protect against and treat COVID-19. In their paper, published in nature chemical biologythe team found that the protein exhibited broad-spectrum neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants, including beta, delta, and Omicron strains.

Proteins were templated with designed ankyrin repeat proteins (DARPins), synthetic scaffolds inspired by a class of binding proteins commonly found in nature. The researchers assembled in groups of three her two DARPin molecules that block the interaction between the primary protein that the COVID-19 virus uses to enter cells and its partner on the host cell. created and blocked the path of the virus.

Nasal delivery of DARPins in animal models containing the virus that causes COVID reduced the amount of virus accumulating in the respiratory tract by up to 100-fold and significantly reduced disease progression.

use Cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) analysisresearchers were able to assign the broad efficacy of DARPins to their engineering design, resulting in DARPins mimicking the key interfaces of cellular receptors required for virus entry into cells.

“This study offers the possibility of an on-demand nasal spray that could address COVID before or after viral exposure,” said Dr. Zhilei Chen. , or provide another potentially low-cost treatment option for people considered at high risk.

ACE2-based decoy receptors for COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to spread, Existing antibody drugs The viral spike protein has mutated so that it is not targeted by antibodies, thus losing its efficacy for treating the virus.

Scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in the US have developed a drug that potently neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 and is equally effective against the Omicron variant and all other tested variants . The drug is designed so that natural selection to maintain infectivity of the virus also maintains the drug’s activity against future subspecies.

Investigational drug listed in scientific progress, not antibodies, but related molecules known as ACE2 receptor decoys. Unlike antibodies, ACE2 decoys are much harder for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to evade. This is because mutations in viruses that allow them to evade drugs also reduce their ability to infect cells. Scientists have found a way for this type of drug to more potently neutralize the coronavirus in her COVID-19-infected animals, making it safer for patients to administer.

Researchers have identified features that make the ACE2 decoy particularly strong and long-lasting. For example, they found that including a portion of the ACE2 protein called the collectrin-like domain allowed the drug to attach more tightly to the virus and prolong its life in the body. Their experiments showed that the ACE2 decoy had potent activity against her COVID-19 virus. This is because it causes irreversible changes in the structure of the virus. It “pops” the top of the viral spike protein, preventing it from binding to her ACE2 receptor on the cell surface. and infect cells.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, existing antibody drugs to treat the virus are losing effectiveness

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is covered with protrusions called spike proteins that allow the virus to infect cells. The spike protein binds to her ACE2 receptor on the cell surface and refolds to deliver the spike inside the cell, allowing viral entry. The ACE2 decoy lures the virus to bind to the decoy instead of the cell, “repelling” the spike and inactivating the virus before it enters the cell. This explains the amazing potency of this drug. It not only acts as a competitive inhibitor, but also permanently inactivates the virus. Because infection requires him to bind to ACE2, the variants may change, but they must continue to bind to ACE2 to ensure sustained activation of the drug against all variants. increase.

In addition to treating antibody-resistant variants of SARS-CoV-2, the researchers say the drug could also help treat new coronaviruses that could emerge in the future and infect humans. increase. This is because many coronaviruses in nature that are poised to invade the human population also utilize ACE2 to infect cells.

Although the drug has not yet been tested in humans, manufacturing development is nearly complete, the preclinical studies necessary for regulatory approval are underway, and the goal is to advance the drug into clinical trials. increase.

Development of COVID-19 variant resistant vaccine

The latest findings from an international research team led by Associate Professor David Biesler at the University of Washington in Seattle and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute show that vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 are primarily one of two major domains of virus entry mechanisms2,3.

This finding also highlights that the same domain of the spike plays an important role in eliciting broad antibody responses against many subspecies and related viruses.

As COVID-19 continues to evolve, many existing vaccines are becoming less effective at containing the virus.

The spike protein, which gives viruses their crown-like appearance, provides a means for viruses to enter host cells. Her one subunit of the spike protein binds to host cell receptors and recognizes when proper landing has occurred.

Spikes also adopt spring type. Forcing the virus to fuse with the host cell changes its shape, thereby initiating infection.

The team decided to investigate the specificity of antibody responses to spike proteins using cryo-EM and other methods. They wanted to assess the relative contribution of antibody binding sites to neutralizing activity against SARS-COV-2 variants.

Through this and related studies, they wanted to understand the effects of different spike protein conformations on plasma antibody-neutralizing activity. Such information may help discover ways to modulate the size and breadth of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

Researchers looked at plasma samples from individuals who had never been exposed to COVID-19 but had received a series of first doses of one of the seven most commonly administered vaccines in the world. Additionally, they will examine samples from subjects with a history of infection and vaccination. He also looked at convalescent plasma of people infected with COVID-19 before January 2021, when the vaccination program started.

as posted in scientific immunologyscientists have observed a strong correlation between in vitro Viral inhibitory activity of participants’ plasma and the magnitude of the antibody response to the pre-fusion form of the spike protein. This was the case for all vaccines evaluated and antibodies induced by previous infection.

“Equal positive correlations were observed between antibody-neutralizing activity and S1-binding antibody responses, suggesting an important role for S1-directed antibodies for neutralizing SARS-CoV-2,” the researchers wrote. increase. S1 is a spike protein unit involved in the engagement of host cell receptors, the first part of viral attack on cells.

The researchers also found that plasma samples of neutralizing antibodies corresponded to the presence of antibodies that specifically targeted two domains of the S1 spike protein unit. Previous studies have suggested that these two domains, named NTD and RBD, are the main targets of neutralizing antibody responses during infection or after vaccination.

Host antibodies directed against these NTDs and RBDs may also explain part of the evolutionary selective pressure on these parts of the virus. Scientists suggest that this selective pressure may have led to the rapid accumulation of variant mutations that sought to undermine this immune strategy.

The researchers also found that antibodies directed against the RBD site explained a broader spectrum of cross-neutralizing antibody responses to some SARS-CoV-2 variants compared to the narrower focus of antibodies focused on the NTD site. I also discovered that

“Multiple broadly neutralizing sarvecovirus antibodies recognize distinct RBD antigenic sites,” the researchers said. Salvecoviruses are a larger group of viruses that includes pandemic coronaviruses.

On the other hand, targeting the S2 subunit, which is part of the spike involved in membrane fusion, did not significantly contribute to vaccine-induced neutralizing activity. Such antibodies were few in number and weak in potency.

The researchers conclude that the findings support the potential utility of developing RBD-based vaccines against the larger group of SARS-CoV-2 and related sarvecoviruses as part of future pandemic preparedness. suggesting sexuality.

