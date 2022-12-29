Scientific study reveals how men with prostate cancer can live longer





Sign up for our free health checkup email to receive exclusive health analysis of the week Receive a free health check email New research suggests that just one exercise can keep cancer at bay. the scientist found a single bout of exercise It can suppress tumor growth and actively fight cancer cells. The study, by researchers at Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia, found that exercise prostate cancer It can change the chemical environment in the body to keep cancer cells from growing. Those who did exercise training for six months produced myokines, proteins produced by skeletal muscle that stimulate anti-cancer processes in the body. The ECU’s Exercise Medicine Research Institute (EMRI) found that just one exercise boosted myokines even further, leading to cancer suppression. EMRI researcher Professor Rob Newton says the findings are a breakthrough and could soon shape advice for cancer patients. he said: male Patients with advanced prostate cancer can respond to a single bout of vigorous exercise to trigger a surge of anticancer molecules called myokines. “This will help us understand why exercise slows disease progression and helps cancer patients live longer. “Because these patients are palliative, there is no cure and they eventually die. However, exercise prolongs survival, and increased myokine levels investigated in a recent paper are the primary mechanisms.” There is evidence that there is.” The team gave nine men with terminal prostate cancer a stationary bike for 34 minutes of high-intensity exercise. Serum was collected immediately before and after the workout and again 30 minutes later. Serum collected immediately after exercise had elevated levels of anticancer myokines that inhibited prostate cancer cell growth in vitro by approximately 17%. After 30 minutes, myokine levels and tumor suppression returned to baseline. Professor Newton believes the optimal dosage is about 20 minutes each day. “The optimal amount of exercise is not yet known, but it is likely to be 20 minutes or more each day and should include resistance training to grow muscle, increase the size and volume of internal agents, and stimulate myokines. .Manufacturing. “This study suggests that men with prostate cancer, and regardless of the type of cancer, should exercise most, if not every day, to maintain a chemical environment in the body that suppresses the growth of cancer cells. provide strong evidence to recommend that This study was published in the journal Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases.

