Concerns about streptococcal infections in children that could lead to ‘cannibal’ disease

Health officials say doctors should be aware of certain types of invasive streptococcal infections in children, which can lead to so-called “cannibal” disease and organ failure.

Shortly before Christmas, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Recommendation On the recent increase in pediatric invasive group A streptococcal infections, also known as iGAS.

It is too early to know with certainty whether such an increase in infections is typical of the pre-pandemic season. It surpasses similar periods seen during the year. In any case, the number of iGAS infections nationwide is relatively low.

However, federal officials are investigating a possible increase in children’s iGAS infections in Colorado hospitals, and potential increases have since been reported elsewhere.

These bacterial infections can lead to fatal illnesses such as: Necrotizing fasciitis — sometimes called “flesh-eating bacteria” — also toxic shock syndrome can cause organ failure, sepsis, an extreme and sometimes fatal physical reaction to infection. Another complication is: cellulitisa bacterial skin infection that can lead to painful swelling.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Asked Local clinicians should promptly report group A streptococcal cases, including cases of necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.

Group A Streptococcus bacteria can cause a milder but painful illness. Streptococcal pharyngitis. symptoms Symptoms include sore throat, pain when swallowing, fever, red and swollen tonsils, and swollen lymph nodes. Children may present with symptoms such as headache, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting. People with strep throat may also develop a rash. scarlet fever.

In contrast, the more dangerous iGAS infections “have a high mortality rate and require immediate treatment, including appropriate antibiotic therapy,” says the CDC.

UK health officials are tracking Case There’s also a rare iGAS. Authorities said she had five recorded deaths in England in early December, within a week of a child under the age of 10 being diagnosed with iGAS. Last season, when Group A streptococcal infections were particularly prevalent, there were four deaths in the same age group during the same period.

Exposure to a person with strep throat puts you at a higher risk of iGAS infection, according to the CDC. peaks from December to April. iGAS cases are particularly high when flu levels are high, and this flu season is shaping up to be the worst in at least a decade.

According to the CDC, people who have already had or recently had a viral infection such as influenza or chickenpox are at increased risk of iGAS. The elderly, residents of nursing homes, people with chronic illnesses, wounds and skin conditions, intravenous drug users, homeless people, and Native Americans are all considered at increased risk for iGAS.

CDC urges parents to familiarize themselves with the symptoms of iGAS and seek immediate medical attention. Here is a summary of the symptoms of the most dangerous complications:

Necrotizing fasciitis: quick symptoms It includes rapidly spreading redness, heat, or swelling of the skin, severe pain, and fever. Subsequent symptoms include skin ulcers, blisters or black spots, skin color changes, pus or oozing from the site of infection, dizziness, fatigue, nausea or diarrhea.

Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome: sick It begins with fever and chills, pain, nausea and vomiting. However, within 24 to 48 hours, more serious symptoms develop, including low blood pressure, a faster than normal heart rate, rapid breathing, and organ failure. For example, kidney malfunction can be detected if a person stops producing urine. Liver failure can be detected if there is heavy bleeding or bruising, and the eyes may turn yellow.

Cellulitis: symptoms It appears as red, swollen, painful areas of skin (usually on the feet and legs) that are warm and soft to the touch. Some people may also develop fevers and chills,” the CDC said.

To reduce the chance of serious symptoms, health officials recommend getting vaccinated against influenza and chickenpox. Viral transmission of these diseases increases the risk of iGAS infection.

An iGAS bacterial infection in a person who already has a viral infection of another illness may present in the patient as an ongoing or worsening symptom after initial improvement of the illness.