



Antibody testing is effective in identifying cancer patients with low levels of protection against SARS-CoV-2, according to a study published in . JAMA Oncology. Researchers found that antibody response to vaccination was an independent predictor of breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19-related hospitalization. For this study, researchers evaluated 4249 antibody test results from 3555 cancer patients and 294,230 antibody test results from 225,272 cancer patients. keep reading Primary outcomes were antibody responses and titers, SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infection, and hospitalization for COVID-19. Infections and hospitalizations were monitored from 1 September 2021 to 4 March 2022. Among patients who received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 4.68% of test results in cancer patients and 0.13% of test results in cancer-free patients had an undetectable antibody response (P. <.001). Patients who received the third dose of vaccine had higher mean antibody titers than those who received two doses, both cancer cohorts (P. <.001) and a non-cancer cohort (P. <.001). Among cancer patients, antibodies were undetectable in patients with haematological malignancies (19.23%) more often than in patients with solid tumors (4.23%). Multivariate analysis showed that antibody response was an independent predictor of breakthrough in SARS-CoV-2 infection (adjusted odds ratio) [aOR]3.05; 95% CI, 1.96–4.72; P. <.001) and COVID-19-related hospitalizations (aOR, 6.48; 95% CI, 3.31-12.67; P. <.001). “This study supports the larger assessment of SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing,” the researchers wrote. “Prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection in cancer patients is a priority during the ongoing pandemic to minimize the impact on cancer care and maximize the quality of life of cancer patients. should.” Disclosure: Some study authors have declared affiliations with biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and/or device companies. See the original reference for the full list of disclosures. reference Lee LYW, Tilby M, Starkey T, et al. Association between SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antibody vaccine response and infection severity in cancer patients: a national cross-sectional assessment of COVID cancer. JAMA on callPublished online December 22, 2022. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2022.5974

