Possible cluster in Bergen, Passaic, New Jersey





Seven cases of Legionnaires’ disease found in residents of neighboring towns in Bergen and Passaic counties in the last 6 weeks have been investigated as possible clusters. Ministry of Public Health said Thursday. An eighth suspected case is currently under investigation. Although the risk of Legionnaires’ disease is low among people who live in or have visited the two counties, State Health Commissioner Judith Persicily said that anyone who lives or works in the area ” If you become ill with respiratory symptoms such as pneumonia, fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches, or headaches, seek immediate medical attention and evaluation.” State health officials have alerted local health departments to a suspected cluster of cases from 9 November to 21 December. The state health department warned that it may not be possible to determine the origin of the infected bacteria, but investigations continue. Man. So far, no common source of infection has been found. “We have had cases of Legionnaires in the City of Passaic, the City of Paterson and Wayne Township,” Passaic County spokeswoman Neela Mabuba said Thursday. The municipality of Bergen County has not been identified. Bergen County spokesman Derek Sands said there were no confirmed cases in towns where the county health department has contracts to provide medical services. This removes East Rutherford, Elmwood Park, Franklin Lakes, Glen Rock, Lyndhurst, Oakland and Wyckoff from the list of county border towns being investigated. Other Bergen towns on the border with Passaic County are Mahwar, Ridgewood, Fairlawn, Garfield, Warrington, and Rutherford. Some of the patients have been hospitalized, said a local health official in Bergen county. Most people who develop Legionnaires’ disease require hospital care to treat severe pneumonia, and about 1 in 10 of them will die. Federal Centers for Disease Control. State officials did not identify the municipality where the patient was infected or provide details about the case. It takes 2 weeks for symptoms of legionnaires’ disease to appearThey are similar to COVID-19 and require laboratory tests to tell the difference. Legionellosis, a bacterial infection, can be treated with antibiotics. Although healthy people rarely develop the disease, people over the age of 50 are at risk, especially smokers, people with weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions. higher. People can contract legionnaires’ disease by breathing in tiny droplets containing legionnaires’ disease. legionella Bacteria, or contaminated sucked water. There is usually no human-to-human transmission. The disease is named after the 1976 American Legion convention in Philadelphia, when it was caused by bacteria that grew in the cooling towers of hotel air-conditioning systems. 29 people died in the outbreak. Aerosolized water sources include cooling towers, hot tubs, cooling misters, decorative fountains, and plumbing systems. Home air conditioners that do not rely on water cooling are not at risk of Legionella growth. According to the Ministry of Health, the province receives between 250 and 300 cases of Legionnaires’ disease each year. So far this year New Jersey has reported 50 cases to the CDC, compared with 246 last year. Mid-Atlantic and northeastern states tend to have more cases than other regions, and the disease is more common during the summer and fall seasons. Because bacteria occur naturally and are found in many places, identifying a common source of infection can be difficult.As a result of the investigation, “If it is determined that there is a potential source of contamination legionella A remediation plan will be implemented to prevent bacteria, contagion,” the state health department said.

