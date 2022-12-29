Health
Can Adoption of a Mediterranean Diet Improve Pregnancy Outcomes?
In a recent study published in JAMA network openresearchers investigated the correlation between Mediterranean dietary patterns and adverse pregnancy outcomes (APOs).
Background
APO is a major risk factor for maternal morbidity and mortality, highlighting the need for APO prevention to maintain and improve women’s healthy life expectancy. A history of APO is considered a risk factor for the need for more intensive lifestyle treatment for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death among women in the United States. The Mediterranean diet is explained by high consumption of plant foods such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, monounsaturated fats and nuts, and low consumption of processed meats and saturated fats. Higher adherence correlates with reduced risk of several chronic diseases and mortality.
About research
In the current study, researchers determined whether adherence to a Mediterranean diet before and after delivery is associated with a reduced likelihood of developing APO and specific APOs.
In the current multicenter cohort study, conducted between October 1, 2010, and September 30, 2013, at eight medical centers in the United States, 10,038 nulliparous women who gave birth to singleton infants in the first trimester of pregnancy. were registered and followed to birth. Socio-demographic, medical, and lifestyle data were obtained during the first study visit. At 6–13 weeks of gestation and her 2-day first study visit, the team assessed diet at conception using a modified Block 2005 Food Frequency Questionnaire (FFQ). This FFQ examined dietary intake over the past 3 months by examining intake and frequency of approximately 120 beverages and foods and estimating intake for 35 food groups and 52 nutrients. Her FFQ answered by a pregnant woman was verified.
Adaptability to the Mediterranean diet was established using preconception dietary data provided by Block FFQ, and an Alternative Mediterranean Diet (aMed) score was calculated. All dietary factors were adjusted for optimal energy intake using the nutrient density method. The aMed score included nine components: vegetables, nuts, tree nuts, legumes, whole grains, fish, processed and lean meats, monounsaturated to saturated fat ratio, and alcohol.
Primary study outcomes include the incidence of one or more of the following: eclampsia or pre-eclampsia, prenatal hypertension, gestational diabetes, preterm delivery, delivery of a small-for-gestational-age baby, or stillbirth. It included the occurrence of APO, which is A secondary analysis assessed her specific APO. All results were evaluated by a team of maternal and fetal medical experts.
result
The predominance of low, moderate and high compliance to the Mediterranean diet before and after conception was 38.2%, 31.2% and 30.6% respectively. A comparison of clinical and sociodemographic characteristics across defined aMed score categories showed that women with higher aMed scores were more likely to be non-Hispanic white, older, married, nonsmokers, and more likely to be educated. indicated to be high and unlikely. Have a body mass index (BMI) in the obese category. Compared with participants with low aMed scores, participants with high aMed scores had a lower prevalence of APO and a significantly lower incidence of neonatal delivery at small gestational age and pre-eclampsia.
In a multivariable model, people with high aMed scores were 21% less likely to develop APO than those with low aMed scores.In addition, high aMed scores were associated with a 28% reduced risk of eclampsia or pre-eclampsia. and reduced the risk of gestational diabetes by 37%. The team also noted no significant associations between aMed scores and the likelihood of premature birth, prenatal hypertension, small-for-gestational age, or stillbirth.
When assessing the relationship between the components of the aMed score and the primary findings, plant-based foods were inversely associated with APO. In particular, consumption of fruits, vegetables, and legumes was associated with a reduced likelihood of developing APO. Following fish guidelines showed a significant association with reduced incidence of APO. Whole grains, nuts, fat, alcohol, and red meat scores were less associated with the risk of developing APO. Higher fruit, vegetable, and fish intake was associated with reduced risk of eclampsia and pre-eclampsia. In contrast, those who consumed more vegetables and less processed and red meat were associated with a lower risk of gestational diabetes.
Conclusion
The results of this study showed that higher compliance with a Mediterranean diet at conception correlated with a lower risk of experiencing APO, especially eclampsia or pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes. and suggested that women who adhered strongly to this diet prior to conception were the least likely to develop APO.
Additionally, higher consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and fish and lower consumption of processed and red meat were associated with a lower risk of APO. may be an important lifestyle intervention to prevent APO.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221229/Could-the-adoption-of-a-Mediterranean-diet-improve-pregnancy-outcomes.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can Adoption of a Mediterranean Diet Improve Pregnancy Outcomes?
- op-ed – Looking back: A year of uncertainty in Pakistan
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | National team draw against Thailand, President Jokowi remains optimistic to win
- Opening of a new “Friendly Local Game Store” in Williamsburg
- How the Adidas Samba Sneaker Became the It Sneaker of 2022
- Possible cluster in Bergen, Passaic, New Jersey
- Former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa wishes PM Modi’s mother a speedy recovery
- Bob Penny, small actor in many Hollywood films, dies at 87
- Flu, RSV, COVID, oh my! – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Fantasy hockey tips on Thursday – NHL picks, matchups, more
- U.S. Youth Diabetes Rates Could Soar, Study Finds
- Donald Trump Jr. doubted 2020 election results because he’s a ‘pretty fat cynic’