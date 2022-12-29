Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter to Discuss Research Advancements in 2022





Lawton, Oklahoma (KSWO) – 2022 has been a promising year for Alzheimer’s research, including discoveries about its causes, risk factors and treatments. 7News spoke with Ethan Crisp, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter, about progress over the past year. First and foremost, treatments for Alzheimer’s disease are improving. A clinical trial of a new drug found that a participant’s rate of cognitive decline decreased by 27% in his 18 months. These are the most promising results of treatment for this disease to date. The FDA plans to make a decision on accelerated approval of the drug in January 2023. If approved, he would be her second FDA-approved drug in 18 months. Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. The study found that taking a multivitamin daily for three years had significant cognitive benefits. One thing that can increase your risk of cognitive decline is frozen pizza, candy, and soda. New research results have found that eating large amounts of ultra-processed foods may significantly accelerate cognitive decline. You can take measures for Eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, sleeping well, maintaining cognition, protecting against head injuries, quitting smoking, and managing your heart health are all ways to reduce your risk. It’s a useful method. The study also found that experiences of racism were associated with lower memory scores and lower cognitive performance in middle and old age. Black Americans are nearly twice as likely, and Hispanic Americans are about 1.5 times more likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias. This is according to the 2022 Alzheimer’s Facts and Figures report. Wearing a hearing aid may also reduce the risk of dementia. A new study found that a person who used hearing aids for hearing loss found that his risk of long-term cognitive decline was reduced by 19%. This is according to data published in JAMA Neurology. The data came five months after the FDA approved hearing aids for the market. More than 67,000 Oklahomans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and 129,000 are providing free care to their loved ones. Over the last 20 years, deaths from heart disease have dropped by 7.3% and deaths from Alzheimer’s disease have increased by 145%. In Oklahoma, Medicaid costs to care for people with Alzheimer’s disease were about $516 million when last reported in 2020. These costs will continue to increase. The association’s goal is to advance enough research so that one day the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease can be found and completely cured. For more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter site. Here. Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

