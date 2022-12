In Minnesota, flu-related hospitalizations have fallen for the third straight week, raising hopes that this year’s flu season will be historically early instead of terrible. It provided temporary relief to hospitals with limited bed space and overcrowded emergency departments, in addition to seeing COVID-19 levels in Minnesota largely unchanged, according to the state on Thursday. pandemic When influenza report. Minnesota filled more than 8,000 hospital beds in the 19 days since November 1. Health officials discouraged overconfidence because infections often spread at Christmas and New Years, and secondly, waves of influenza, albeit mild, are typical each winter. Minnesota has confirmed about 800 new coronavirus infections per day since August, avoiding a winter spike in COVID-19. However, this level of persistence means that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, and over time it could slip into a seasonally endemic pattern, said the manager of his COVID epidemiology section at MDH. Kathy Como said his Savetti. “We don’t know the pattern yet, but I think we’re living with too much COVID,” she said. We’re disappointed, we don’t want to be complacent, there’s room to do better, to live with less COVID, even if we have to live with it.” Como Savetti called for recommended COVID-19 vaccinations and encouraged people to increase their level of immunity against infection. More than 4 million Minnesotans have received at least some COVID-19 vaccine, but only 22% of the state’s eligible population is considered up to date with recommended immunizations and boosters. It accounts for 158 of the 170 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota since November 26. His daily death toll over the past two months has increased from 4 he’s a day to 5 he’s a day this summer. Older adults also remain at highest risk for influenza-related complications. He’s 81, the median age of his 91 flu-related deaths in Minnesota so far this season. Minnesota typically sees a spike in flu season in January each year, but this year it appears to have peaked in November. Flu-like outbreaks in long-term care facilities decreased from 18 two weeks ago to 11 last week. Outbreaks in K-12 schools had declined before the holiday break, along with the prevalence of RSV. There were about 50 RSV-related hospitalizations in the Twin Cities last week, up from nearly 200 each week in mid-November. The RSV season also started unusually early this year. Health officials believe people have avoided the flu and his RSV in the last two years. This is largely due to mask wearing and social distancing practices during the pandemic. So, this year, when many of the pandemic measures were ineffective, people’s immune defenses weakened and they became more susceptible to infection.

