Myths about MMR vaccine may contribute to measles outbreak in Ohio





On Friday, May 17, 2019, a child will be immunized by the Knox County Health Department Registered Nurse and Immunization Outreach Coordinator at the Mount Vernon, Ohio facility. In a report published on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said measles vaccinations have dropped significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with last year’s record low. Up to 40 million children said they weren’t vaccinated. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio health officials say declining vaccination coverage is likely contributing to measles outbreaks in the state. As of Thursday, Ohio has 82 confirmed cases of measles cases, 32 of which required hospitalization. All but five of the cases were children between the ages of 1 and 5, and none were fully vaccinated (four had unknown vaccination status and were at least 23 years old, according to Public Health). patients were ineligible for vaccination because of their age). Department of Columbus). WHO, CDC: Record 40 million children miss measles vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported on a study showing a significant drop in measles vaccination coverage among targeted children, with nearly 40 million nationwide targeted by 2021. It was noted that the child was not vaccinated. “This decline is a significant setback in global progress to achieve and sustain measles elimination, leaving millions of children vulnerable,” the CDC wrote. . NovembermetersBell. Ohio health leaders attribute the myth that the measles vaccine may still be prevalent. Clark County General Health District Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said: Some health officials fear the worst is yet to come, believing that uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine has cast other vaccines into question, such as MMR dosages. Patterson says the myth about the MMR vaccine began in 1998. A now discredited researcher claimed to have observed an association between the MMR vaccine and a child’s predisposition to pervasive developmental disorders. Since then, his claims have been debunked and the research declared unethical. “That article has since been retracted. The professor who conducted the study admitted that it was a flawed study and was completely untrue,” Patterson said. There were at least nine studies showing no causal link between autism.” After COVID, Flu and RSV, is the Streptococcus epidemic next?

Nevertheless, Patterson said measles among unvaccinated people has been a concern for decades. “In 2000, measles was declared free from the United States,” Patterson said. “Unfortunately, we’re starting to see it now, and the vaccines out there are dwindling, so that’s a big deal.”

