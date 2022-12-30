Health
Cancer study men given 1 year of cancer-free survival after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with aggressive cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of personalized drug therapy.
Robert Glynne, 51, a welder from Wardsley in Greater Manchester, said he “would not be here” without the startling results of an immunotherapy trial conducted by the Christie Institution. NHS Foundation Trust of Manchester.
The day before his 49th birthday in June 2020, Glynn was diagnosed with intrahepatic bile duct cancer after being unable to sleep due to severe pain in his shoulder.
Also known as biliary tract cancer, this aggressive condition causes the cells that line the bile ducts to grow and multiply more than necessary. Bile ducts are small tubes that connect the liver, gallbladder, and small intestine (bowel). Releases bile into the intestine after meals to aid in the digestion of fats.
By the time Glynn was diagnosed, the cancer had spread to her adrenal glands and liver, and the tumor was too large to operate. It is classified as stage 4 and has a poor prognosis.
“I asked the consultant to be honest and tell me how long it would take if I continued in my current state, and she said 12 months,” he said.
About 1,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with bile duct cancer each year. Among patients like Glynn whose cancer had spread to other organs, only 1 in 50 (2%) of them survived at least five years after diagnosis. According to a US study cited by Liver Cancer UK.
Glynn was introduced to Christie and identified as a potential candidate to participate in clinical trials of immunotherapeutic drugs already approved for use in lung, kidney and esophageal cancers. Immunotherapy works by helping the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.
Pretreatment analyzes of Glynn’s tumor showed a high mutational burden (a large number of gene mutations in the cell), suggesting that it may respond well to treatment.
Administered through an IV to help the patient’s own immune system fight cancer, the treatment was combined with standard chemotherapy.
Due to the nature of this trial for bile duct cancer, the drug cannot be named.
The liver tumor shrank from 12cm to 2.6cm and the adrenal gland tumor shrank from 7cm to 4.1cm. This allowed Glynn to have surgery to remove the tumor in his April.
The surgeon found only dead tissue, meaning the treatment had killed all the cancer cells. “We found no active cancer cells at all. They couldn’t believe it, so they tested the tumor twice,” Glynn said.
“One of the nurses at Christie Hospital said it was a miracle. If not, I wouldn’t be here,” he added.
Since his surgery in April of this year, Glynn has not required any treatment and scans every three months show he is cancer-free.
Further studies are now underway with more patients in hopes of changing the way biliary tract cancer is treated.
After learning about the link between obesity and cancer, Glynn also completely changed his diet, cutting out all processed foods, refined sugar, dairy, and milk, and lost 5 stones. “All I needed to do to change my life was kick his ass,” he said.
Christie Consultant Oncologist and Professor Juan Valle, a global expert in biliary tract cancer, said:
“Most patients with this diagnosis don’t have as many mutations in their cancer cells, so treatment isn’t as effective, but it underscores the importance of treatment. personalized medicine.
“The results of this study and another large study are highly anticipated by colleagues around the world as they could change the way we treat patients like Robert in the future.”
