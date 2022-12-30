Minnesota flu and RSV cases down, COVID cases stable





Winter sicknesses are rampant in Minnesota, but the number of cases of some of these viruses is declining.

Minneapolis — in Allina Health’s Uptown Clinicinfectious disease specialist Dr. Frank Rehm Patients say they visit for a variety of reasons, depending on their age and health. “Right now, the flu, RSV and COVID are pretty evenly matched,” said Rhame. “Most of the COVID patients we see are older because they are the ones who get sick the most. RSV is extreme for young and old…with the flu, we all see it.” While strep cases appear to be on the rise in Minnesota, flu cases have declined in recent weeks, according to Rahme. This year, the flu hit unusually early, about two months early. “It was as high as it’s been in its worst years, but now it seems to be going down,” Rahme said. Melissa McMahon is a senior epidemiologist in the United States. Minnesota Department of Health We are working on influenza surveillance. She sees flu cases declining, but she warns the future is unpredictable. “It’s too early to tell if there will be more increases in the coming weeks,” McMahon said. MDH epidemiologist Erica Mumm, on the other hand, specializes in RSV. RSV causes cold and flu-like symptoms and can lead to serious illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Mumm said RSV cases are also declining in her seven county metropolitan areas. “About a month ago we were up to 180 people a week, now we’re below 100 and we’re either below that or at least around the normal 60 to 70. It looks like it’s at peak levels for a pandemic,” Mumm said. As for COVID, MDH says cases are stable. “COVID is still there,” McMahon said. “Right now we’re on what we call the Plateau.” Rahme is urging people to get bivalent booster doses that target two variants of COVID. “The holiday season is one of those things that is more difficult than just getting together because it brings together generations,” he said. “Kids in school are definitely getting it and you have grandparents who are visiting. It’s especially important to test and get the right boosters before gathering.” The MDH also recommends getting a flu shot, and says it’s not too late to get one if you’ve already had the flu this year. Protect and may take more than one strain per year. Minnesota’s flu classification, which was high for most of December, is now moderate.according to MDH report of the week, with a total of 154 hospitalizations, compared with 289 in the previous report. The report also shows nine new flu-related deaths last week. None of the cases were pediatric cases.

