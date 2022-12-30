Investigating Outbreaks of Legionnaires’ Disease in Passaic and Bergen Counties, New Jersey

new jersey — The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating the cluster. Legionellosis Cases in Passaic and Bergen counties.

So far, seven cases have been confirmed in two counties.

CBS2 was able to confirm that two people had been diagnosed in Pasayk City. Patterson and Wayne also had cases.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that occurs after breathing in small droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

“These contaminated droplets are picked up by inhaling them. The good news is that they are not transmitted from person to person. No, but they can be picked up from the environment,” said Dr. Edward Lifshitz of the New Jersey Department of Health.

The state health department is investigating commonalities.

“We think they could have all been shopping in the same building that could have had an infected water display. They all could have been caused by something like a cooling tower. Could it be that you were in a certain community?” Lifshitz said.

People over the age of 50, smokers and those with lung disease are most vulnerable.

“Unfortunately, symptoms are similar to COVID or the flu, which means you tend to present with fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, headache, and muscle aches,” Lifshitz said.

State health officials said anyone feeling unwell should seek medical attention, especially as symptoms resemble COVID or the flu.

Getting sick from drinking contaminated water is rare. The only way you can get it is if the water gets into your airways.