政府は、子宮頸がんに対するプッシュでvaxの展開を計画しています





ニューデリー : 女性の最大の死因の 1 つである子宮頸がんに対するインド最大の取り組みにおいて、2 月 1 日に提示される組合予算は、ヒトパピローマウイルス (HPV) に対する同国初の国産ワクチンの展開を発表する可能性があります。癌。 子宮頸がんは、乳がん、肺がん、結腸直腸がんに次いで女性で 4 番目に多いがんであり、インドは世界の子宮頸がんによる死亡者数のほぼ 4 分の 1 を占めています。 この病気は、インドで毎年約 125,000 人の女性 (報告された症例と報告されていない症例) に影響を及ぼし、75,000 人以上が死亡しています。 子宮頸がんのほぼすべてが HPV によるものです。HPV は、女性の他のがんの原因にもなるウイルスです。 ワクチンである CERVAVAC は、インド血清研究所 (SII) と生物工学省 (DBT) によって共同で作成されました。 予算には、普遍的な予防接種プログラムの一部としてそれが含まれる可能性が高いと、この問題を認識している当局者は述べた. 現在のところ、インドで利用できるのは輸入 HPV ワクチンだけであり、それも私立病院でのみ入手可能です。 ¥3,500～ ¥1 回あたり 4,000 円。 ワクチン接種を完了するには、2回の接種が必要です。 連邦政府は現在、9 歳から 14 歳の少女を対象に子宮頸がんのワクチンを接種することを計画しており、血清研究所はワクチンの価格を約 100 円に維持しています ¥1 回あたり 200 ～ 400 です。 子宮頸がんは、子宮頸部または子宮の最下部のがんであり、スクリーニングと HPV ワクチンによって悪性腫瘍を予防することができます。 「女性の健康を優先することを考慮した HVP ワクチンに関する厚労省からの提案があります。 普遍的な予防接種プログラムに HPV ワクチンを含めることは、組合の予算と対象となる少女への無料ジャブで強調される可能性があります」と匿名を要求して、上記の当局者は述べました。 血清研究所は、同社が11月までにワクチンを発売できると以前に述べていました。 しかし、covid-19のパンデミックにより、生産が遅れました。 「HPVワクチンは来年（2023年）の前半までに展開される可能性が高いと、血清研究所の別の関係者は語った. しかし、保健省と血清研究所のスポークスパーソンに質問を送ったが、何の反応も得られなかった. 子宮頸がんは、緊急の政府介入を必要とする女性疾患の 1 つです。 健康の専門家は、インドでの子宮頸がんに対する認識の欠如について警告を発している. この動きは、女性の健康の専門家によって歓迎されました。 「11 歳以上の女性、性的に活発な女性、または子宮頸がんのリスクが高い女性は、HVP ワクチンを接種する必要があります。 子宮頸がんは女性の主な死亡原因の 1 つであるため、中央政府は HVP ワクチンを普遍的な予防接種プログラムに含めるために良い動きをしています。デリーのナーチャークリニック。 「癌の家族歴があるか、複数の性的パートナーがいて、保護を使用していない個人は、子宮頸癌を発症する傾向があります. 理想的には、女性が性的に活動的でないときにワクチンを接種する必要がありますが、11〜45歳の間に接種することもできます. 世界保健機関による国際疾病分類 (2022) によると、インドでは 2015 年に 65,978 人の女性が子宮頸がんを発見されました。この数字は 2017 年には 75,209 人に増加し、2025 年には 85,241 人に達すると予想されています。 すべてをキャッチ ビジネスニュース、 市場ニュース、 ニュース速報 イベントと 最新ニュース Live Mint の更新。 ダウンロード ミントニュースアプリ 毎日の市場の更新を取得します。 もっと

以下

