Viral Mix of COVID, Flu, RSV Puts More Pressure on Massachusetts Health Workers

 


boston As temperatures drop, people are spending more time indoors, and public health and medical experts are concerned about an increase in the viral mix of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza. In particular, understaffing and overflowing emergency rooms continue to stress health care in the state. system.

Locations ranging from movie theaters to the State Capitol made masking an option earlier this year, but the COVID-19 variant continue to developIn recent weeks, cases of other respiratory diseases — respiratory syncytial virusor RSV, and influenza are also on the rise.

“Everything is happening at an accelerated pace,” said Dr. Huan Ngo, chief medical officer at Signature Healthcare Brockton, regarding the rise in respiratory disease cases. “This is all happening at the heart of COVID-19.”

In Massachusetts, the three-week average RSV positivity rate reached 23.1% in mid-November. According to the latest CDC figures available, A sharp increase from just over 3% at the end of August.

The flu has also seen record surges and hospitalizations across the state. Recent reports From Public Health. Health officials have reported the severity of the flu as “extremely high” and the number of visitors with flu-like illness visiting health care facilities more than doubled last year, reaching nearly 6% of visitors. I’m here.

