Viral Mix of COVID, Flu, RSV Puts More Pressure on Massachusetts Health Workers

boston — As temperatures drop, people are spending more time indoors, and public health and medical experts are concerned about an increase in the viral mix of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza. In particular, understaffing and overflowing emergency rooms continue to stress health care in the state. system.

Locations ranging from movie theaters to the State Capitol made masking an option earlier this year, but the COVID-19 variant continue to developIn recent weeks, cases of other respiratory diseases — respiratory syncytial virusor RSV, and influenza are also on the rise.

“Everything is happening at an accelerated pace,” said Dr. Huan Ngo, chief medical officer at Signature Healthcare Brockton, regarding the rise in respiratory disease cases. “This is all happening at the heart of COVID-19.”

In Massachusetts, the three-week average RSV positivity rate reached 23.1% in mid-November. According to the latest CDC figures available, A sharp increase from just over 3% at the end of August.

The flu has also seen record surges and hospitalizations across the state. Recent reports From Public Health. Health officials have reported the severity of the flu as “extremely high” and the number of visitors with flu-like illness visiting health care facilities more than doubled last year, reaching nearly 6% of visitors. I’m here.

Flu season is here: Massachusetts Medical Experts Answer Vaccine Questions

“I’ve been worried about this for months,” said Ngo. “Everyone has[the disease]. It is difficult to manage more sick people than ever before.”

Influenza and RSV historically increase in the winter, but hospitals faced an unusually high number of sick patients this September, Ngo said.

RSV doesn’t cause serious conditions in most older children and adults, but RSV can be a dangerous threat to older people, people with weakened immune systems, and young children, Ngo said. there is. Illnesses like RSV can cause breathing difficulties and airway obstructions.

Will it get worse?

But public health experts say the current state of affairs is just the beginning of what’s to come.

“It’s been a rough time lately with the flu and RSV,” he said. Jonathan Levy, Dean of Environmental Health, Boston University School of Public Health. “It is quite possible that things will get worse in the next few months.”

To reduce stress on the healthcare industry, state medical group leaders say people need to take more precautions to protect themselves.

Are more children sicker?: Doctors Discuss RSV, Effects on Young People of Avoiding Germs During COVID-19

“Our level of concern has risen to the point where we are compelled to share and recommend mitigation measures that may help prevent disease,” said Ted Callianos, president of the Massachusetts Medical Association, Massachusetts. Emily Chin, president of the Academy of Family Physicians, and the Academy of America, said. Mary Beth Miott, President of the Pediatrics Massachusetts Chapter, in a joint statement.

They say all children over the age of 6 months should be vaccinated — including boosters — against flu and COVID-19 and that people should wash their hands regularly. It also said people who gather in crowded indoor spaces, including children with symptoms, should consider wearing masks.

Such precautions “can reduce disruptions to face-to-face learning and other children’s activities that may result from outbreaks of viral infections,” the trio said.

reduce the spread: RSV infection is straining hospital emergency departments

The early start of the flu and respiratory syncytial virus season has led some medical experts to believe that after more than two years of masks and lockdowns, people’s immune systems are primed for typical winter respiratory illnesses. I hypothesized that it was not possible.

Levy said that while we can spend time discussing the causes of the “triple epidemic,” it is more important to act and address its impact.

“There has been a lot of discussion about the issue of our bodies not seeing these viruses for a while and the immune system being depleted by COVID infection and everywhere in between,” he said. rice field.

“Whatever the cause, we have to deal with the costs.”

tired employee

Since the age of five, Ngo has wanted to be a healthcare professional and make people feel better.

He has been treating members of his community at Signature Healthcare for almost 20 years. He worked first as an emergency department director and now as a hospital administrative leader. However, the situation he has seen over the past two years is completely extraordinary, as hospitals face massive staff shortages and overwhelmed emergency centers.

“The situation healthcare is in right now is unlike anything anyone, including myself, has seen,” Ngo said. “It is exacerbated by viral diseases, many of which started with the pandemic.”

He said helping patients at the onset of COVID-19 initially energized providers. But as time went on, the stamina within the industry began to wane.

“We always thought there would be light at the end of the tunnel. I always thought I would get through this, but unfortunately, it never happened.” There are so many people.They’ve burned out.It’s not right or wrong, it’s what happened and the healthcare industry is very understaffed right now.”

In late November, Gov. Charlie Baker said the industry needs to rethink care as hospitals across the state have experienced shortages over the past year.

At a Massachusetts Health Planning Association meeting, he said, “There’s this huge staffing problem throughout the system.” ”

hospital crisis: Shortage of staff, long patient wait times

Recent Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association report reveals About 19,000 full-time positions remain vacant statewide, and Massachusetts hospitals will pay more than $1 billion to temporary nurses.

Caregivers had the highest vacancies among survey respondents, at 56%. Home health care assistants (34%), pulmonary function technicians (35%), mental health workers/technicians (32%), and infection control nurses (26%) also reported high vacancy rates.

“Across the region, all hospital systems are fighting for the same employees,” says Ngo. “Prices are going up, and that affects every corner of healthcare, from hospitals to outpatient settings, nursing homes, and rehab facilities that are struggling to staff. — Everything is interconnected. ”

MHA reports that Massachusetts hospitals paid about $181 million to temporary nurses in 2020 and $328 million in 2021.

Shortages are increasing wait times and reducing the ability to treat patients — Especially as patients with respiratory illnesses head to the emergency room. Some hospitals have had to redirect patients to local facilities due to lack of resources.

“We are a community hospital,” Ngo says of Signature Healthcare Brockton. “We don’t have a pediatric intensive care unit.”

For many young patients with influenza or respiratory syncytial virus, the provider’s goal is to stabilize and transfer patients to facilities like Boston Children’s Hospital, he said. said: new york times They postponed some elective surgeries to make room for more patients with respiratory diseases.

But at one point, Ngo said transfer beds were no longer available in these large hospitals. So they pivoted.

“There have been many times that we have tried to move these kids out of the state to Connecticut, Maine, Vermont.”

Blacks and Latinos at Risk

With the three virus cases showing no signs of slowing down, community leaders are concerned about how this will affect communities of color. significantly affected by the pandemic of the last two years.

“We still have COVID-19. There are still many inequalities in our communities,” said Paola Martinez. collaborative New Health Equity Director on Community Readiness.

Over 2 Years Dealing with a Pandemic, DPH report Latinx and Black residents experience the highest case rates of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants at nearly 25% and 17%, respectively.

Similarly, more Latino and black residents have been hospitalized with flu-related diagnoses this year, according to Public Health.

No demographic data are available, but RSV infection, Public health experts say many black and Latino families with children are likely to struggle to cope with the long-term effects of the disease.

Levy said this will affect disadvantaged people the most, as policymakers continue to take a “laissez-faire” approach to protecting residents.

“It’s about the risk of infection,” he said. “What is the result? There is a disparity — Which households and families are better equipped and better able to weather the storm?”

Getting sick is more than overcoming symptoms associated with respiratory illness, Levy said. For some families, individuals need to take time off work without sick leave to care for themselves or family members, and the quality of available health care is not the same for everyone across the state. It may affect your finances.

While many communities have changed their views on the pandemic and precautions, collaborativeIt is a Chelsea-based non-profit organization that supports the Latino immigrant community of Greater Boston.

Latino and black communities, in particular, continue to report the highest cases of both COVID-19 and influenza.

“People think COVID was yesterday’s news. La Colaborativa Executive Director Gladys Vega said: ‘Your good reality, that’s my sad reality.’

La Colaborativa continues to help families deal with the aftermath of the pandemic, including helping with issues such as housing insecurity, unemployment, food insecurity and immigration status.

Community advocates like Vega and Martinez want policymakers from the local level to the federal level to work together to take more precautions regarding respiratory illnesses during the colder months.

“The outbreak of COVID-19, RSV and influenza in the ‘triple disease’ serves the purpose of highlighting challenges that have long undermined our communities,” Martinez said. As such, authorities should focus on addressing these stratification bases by developing policies and programs that provide all communities with equitable access to basic services such as housing. .”