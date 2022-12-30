Flu activity remains high but continues to decline before Christmas, CDC data shows









CNN

—

Seasonal influenza activity remained high in the United States, but continued to decline in most regions last week and continued through Christmas. According to data released on Friday By the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This figure does not yet include data on post-holiday flu activity. The CDC estimates that there have been at least 20 million illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 flu deaths so far this season as of last week. Of visits to health care providers last week, 6.1% were for respiratory conditions. Cumulative hospitalization rates were more than four times higher than 10 years or more at this point in the season. Influenza hospitalizations declined nationwide for the third consecutive week. Nearly 19,000 patients were admitted to hospital with the flu last week, down from her season-high of more than 26,000 new hospitalizations. the week after thanksgiving. Of the children, 14 deaths were reported last week, bringing the total to 61 so far this season. “The annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from the flu. Vaccination helps prevent infection, and even vaccination can prevent serious consequences for people who do get sick with the flu.” ,” the CDC researchers wrote to them. weekly flu report friday. “CDC continues to recommend annual influenza vaccination for all people 6 months and older for as long as influenza activity continues.” Respiratory virus activity remains “high” or “very high” in most states, and public health experts warn activity could rise again after New Year’s Eve. Flu spikes after Thanksgiving, with more than a third of flu hospitalizations and deaths reported this season in the first full week after Thanksgiving, and cases spiked about the same Did. Flu, Covid-19 and RSV may not be the only things making people sick as health officials brace for a possible surge in respiratory viruses in the coming weeks, says the American Public Health Association. said Dr. George Benjamin, Executive Director of “We focus on those three, but there are others, such as the common cold,” says Benjamin. told CNN earlier this week. Overall, “we should expect more respiratory illnesses,” he said. “Of course, the best way to reduce risk is to fully vaccinate those who have it. It’s an infection.” Benjamin added that washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask while traveling on vacation, and staying home when sick are also still important.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/30/health/flu-weekly-report-before-christmas/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos