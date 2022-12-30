Flu continues to spread in UK, hospitalizations rise by 79% | Influenza





The NHS is facing a surge in flu cases, with hospitalizations at England It has risen nearly 80% over the past week. Figures released on Friday showed 3,746 daily flu hospitalizations in the seven days to 25 December, a 79.4% increase from the previous week’s 2,088 daily admissions. Influenza hospitalizations have surged seven-fold in the past month, and this rapid increase continues a worrying trend. At the same time in November, 520 flu patients were hospitalized each day. Waves of influenza infections coincide with seasonal spikes in Covid, NHS We will face a “storm” this winter, increasing pressure on already struggling health services. The number of his NHS staff who are out sick each day due to Covid has increased by more than 47% since last month, rising from 5,448 to 8,029, according to NHS statistics. NHS National Health Officer Professor Stephen Powis said: His absentee rate at the end of November is up nearly 50%. ” After a two-year hiatus due to Covid restrictions, respiratory viruses have begun to recirculate in the population, often rebounding violently and causing a rapid rise in illness. 267 people were in critical care beds. During the same period last year, 34 patients were hospitalized with influenza, and only two received emergency care. Faced with a winter surge, bed occupancy reached over 93%, up from 86% in the same period last year. Difficulty in discharging patients is still impacting hospital capacity, with 12,313 beds per day occupied by eligible patients. Mr Powis said: First chance. ” Dr Conal Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist on Influenza and Seasonal Respiratory Viruses in the UK health The Department of Security said the flu is expected to continue to spread over the holiday period as people socialize and mingle indoors. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer reveal the top stories and what they mean for free every weekday morning Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, privacy policyWe use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy When terms of service application. “If you don’t feel well, stay home, catch your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, wash your hands often, and if you need to go out, avoid spreading the flu or other viruses to more vulnerable people. Please take measures for masks,” he said. “Influenza is hospitalizing people of all ages and taking them to intensive care units, and this can continue through the winter. Far more people need ECMO. [extracorporeal membrane oxygenation], the highest level of pulmonary intensive care for flu than Covid-19 this winter. Getting a flu shot can save you from having to be hospitalized. ” If you are eligible but have not yet received a flu vaccination, Book onlineVaccines are available at medical centers and pharmacies nationwide.

