Health
CDC tracks streptococcal infection linked to ‘cannibal’ disease
In Georgia, the state’s Department of Public Health is tracking iGAS infections, and a spokeswoman said Friday that officials are seeing an increase in the number of cases. However, DPH was unable to release the number of recent cases seen. According to DPH guidelines, all doctors, laboratories, and other health care providers in Georgia are required by law to report patients with her iGAS within seven days.
A spokesperson said additional testing is being done on the samples sent to the CDC.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Children’s Health Care in Atlanta said it hasn’t seen an increase in cases of Group A streptococcal infections, but remains vigilant.
“We recommend that all children and adults be vaccinated against influenza and chickenpox, as group A streptococci can manifest as secondary infections,” the hospital system said in a statement. “Parents should consult their child’s pediatrician if they have concerns about prolonged or delayed fever during respiratory illness.”
Group A streptococcal bacteria can cause milder but painful illnesses such as strep throat, commonly referred to as streptococcal pharyngitis. Symptoms include sore throat, pain when swallowing, fever, red and swollen tonsils, and swollen lymph nodes. Children may present with symptoms such as headache, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting. People with strep throat may also develop a rash known as scarlet fever.
In contrast, the more dangerous iGAS infections “have a high mortality rate and require immediate treatment, including appropriate antibiotic therapy,” says the CDC.
UK health authorities are tracking iGAS cases and iGAS remains rare. Authorities said she had five recorded deaths in England in early December, within a week of a child under the age of 10 being diagnosed with iGAS. Last season, when Group A streptococcal infections were particularly prevalent, there were four deaths in the same age group during the same period.
Exposure to a person with strep throat puts you at a higher risk of iGAS infection, according to the CDC. peaks from December to April. iGAS cases are particularly high when flu levels are high, and this flu season is shaping up to be the worst in at least a decade.
According to the CDC, people who have already had or recently had a viral infection such as influenza or chickenpox are at increased risk of iGAS. The elderly, residents of nursing homes, people with chronic conditions, wounds and skin conditions, intravenous drug users, homeless people, and Native Americans are all considered at increased risk for iGAS.
CDC urges parents to familiarize themselves with the symptoms of iGAS and seek immediate medical attention. Here is a summary of the symptoms of the most dangerous complications:
— Necrotizing Fasciitis: Early symptoms include rapidly spreading red, warm, or swollen skin, severe pain, and fever. Subsequent symptoms include skin ulcers, blisters or black spots, skin color changes, pus or oozing from the site of infection, dizziness, fatigue, nausea or diarrhea.
— Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome: The illness begins with fever and chills, pain, nausea and vomiting. However, within 24 to 48 hours, more serious symptoms develop, including low blood pressure, a faster than normal heart rate, rapid breathing, and organ failure. For example, kidney malfunction can be detected if a person stops producing urine. Liver failure can be detected if there is heavy bleeding or bruising, and the eyes may turn yellow.
— Cellulitis: Symptoms appear as red, swollen, painful areas of skin (usually on the feet and legs). This area will be warm and soft to the touch. “The skin may dimple like an orange peel, or the affected skin may blister. Some people may also develop fevers and chills,” says the CDC.
An iGAS bacterial infection in a person who already has a viral infection of another illness may present in the patient as an ongoing or worsening symptom after initial improvement of the illness.
Staff writer Helena Oliviero and The Associated Press edited this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/cdc-tracking-strep-infections-linked-to-flesh-eating-disease/KOCUP7XYKVBJPEQJ7RZ77XBR6E/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CDC tracks streptococcal infection linked to ‘cannibal’ disease
- Putin and Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombs Ukraine again
- NHS faces ‘twindemic’ as flu admissions spike and staff hit by Covid
- Canada Sweden World Juniors New Year’s Eve
- Men’s Basketball concludes Homestand vs. Cal Poly
- Women’s basketball returns to competition, faces Elon in first-ever CAA game
- Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania
- Myanmar court finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty again of corruptionExBulletin
- Putin and Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombs Ukraine again
- ‘Thank you God’: Team India teammates worry about Rishabh Pant’s health after his scary car accident
- Trump lawyer says Lindsey Graham sought evidence to support Trump’s election lie
- Dame Vivienne Westwood: the fashion icon has died at the age of 81